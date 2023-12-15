Best Windows apps this week

Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Windows Copilot is now also available for Windows 10. Microsoft released cumulative update KB5033372 this week that introduces the AI-powered tool on Windows 10 systems.

New or notably improved Windows apps

IrfanView 4.65

IrfanView is a powerful free image and media viewer for Microsoft Windows operating system.

The new version adds support for a dark mode. Users may enable it under Options > Properties / Settings > Viewing > Enable Dark mode.

Other changes include a new plugin for the AVIF format, a new preview of both images in the replace file dialog, and more features.

Vivaldi 6.5

Highly customizable Chromium-based web browser Vivaldi got an update this week that introduces a range of new and interesting features. Besides the long-awaited full history synchronization between all devices, it is adding a sessions panel to quickly save and load groups of tabs, new rules for Workspaces and an option to append content to existing notes.

Win AirPlay : Screen Mirroring ($3.99)

The commercial application allows you to mirror the screen of mobile devices to the Windows computer screen. The app supports iPhones, iPads and Macs.

