Best Windows apps this week

Windows Copilot is now also available for Windows 10. Microsoft released cumulative update KB5033372 this week that introduces the AI-powered tool on Windows 10 systems.

New or notably improved Windows apps

IrfanView 4.65

IrfanView is a powerful free image and media viewer for Microsoft Windows operating system.

The new version adds support for a dark mode. Users may enable it under Options > Properties / Settings > Viewing > Enable Dark mode.

Other changes include a new plugin for the AVIF format, a new preview of both images in the replace file dialog, and more features.

Vivaldi 6.5

Highly customizable Chromium-based web browser Vivaldi got an update this week that introduces a range of new and interesting features. Besides the long-awaited full history synchronization between all devices, it is adding a sessions panel to quickly save and load groups of tabs, new rules for Workspaces and an option to append content to existing notes.

Win AirPlay : Screen Mirroring ($3.99)

The commercial application allows you to mirror the screen of mobile devices to the Windows computer screen. The app supports iPhones, iPads and Macs.