Manjaro Linux 23.1.0 'Vulcan' now available to download -- choose from GNOME, Plasma, and XFCE editions

After months of diligent development, the Manjaro team has finally launched version 23.1.0. Code-named “Vulcan,” this version of the Linux-based operating system is chock full of enhancements and security improvements. Most notably, this release addresses critical security vulnerabilities in the xorg-stack and refines the overall package offerings.

Key highlights of the update include extensive kernel updates. A notable wifi regression issue in kernel 18 has been resolved. The ASUS ROG ALLY 13 now boasts robust support across linux65, linux66, and linux67 kernels. The linux-firmware has been upgraded to its latest December iteration, ensuring up-to-date hardware compatibility.

In application updates, Blender packaging received a fix to include essential assets, enhancing its functionality. Thunderbird has been updated to version 115.5.2 3, ensuring a more secure and efficient email experience. Xorg-Server and XWayland received critical security updates, fortifying the system against potential vulnerabilities.

For gaming enthusiasts, Warzone2100 is updated to version 4.4.2 16, promising an enhanced gaming experience. Regular updates in KDE-git, Haskell, and Python packages continue, maintaining the freshness of the system’s software library.

Additionally, Manjaro’s commitment to offering the latest and most stable versions is evident in its supported kernels list, ranging from linux419 to the experimental linux67-rc5, including both standard and real-time versions.

Whether you prefer GNOME, are partial to Plasma, or have a soft spot for XFCE, there’s a version of Manjaro 23.1.0 Vulcan for you. So why wait? Dive in, explore, and don’t forget to have fun! You can download an ISO here.

