The final Kodi 20 'Nexus' build is out -- here's what's new and why you should install it

The Kodi Foundation is gearing up to release the next version of its popular home theater software, Kodi 21 'Omega', but it is ensuring that users of the current 'Nexus' generation don't get forgotten.

Today the team announces the release of Kodi 20.3, the last release from the Nexus line, and although it doesn't come with any real new features, you'll still want to install it.

Release notes highlights are:

Estuary

An assortment of fixes for Estuary, including home categories' focus position, alignment of counter labels and Shift view for collections.

Fixes to the weather layout when busy.

Game/Retroplayer

Fixed controllers not assigned to game ports correctly on Android.

Fixed blue/pink washed out colours on Windows with 10-bit displays.

Fixed possible crash in Port dialogue box.

Fixed typo for the mouse middle button in Controller dialogue box.

General

A DVD playback fix that resolves unmounted drives not being playable.

A fix for infinite loops in CPluginFile that occurred when using scrapers.

that occurred when using scrapers. A fix for a crash that occurred due to Addon settings being destructed in an incorrect order.

Redact some information from Toast notifications (user/passwords incorrectly being shown).

A memory leak in context menus was resolved.

Image cache handling was fixed to correctly regenerate when cached files for JSON API consumers.

Music

Music Library: now able to automatically recover if library cleaning was interrupted previously for some reason.

Platform Specific

Android Fixed (workaround implemented) possible audio out-of-sync in recent AMLogic BSP devices: FireTV Cube 3rd Gen, Homatics Box R 4K Plus, …

Linux VP9 Profile 2 playback failure was fixed. A fix for a leak of EGLFences in the DRM Prime renderer.

macOS/iOS Fix a crash on Apple Silicon based Macs when pressing the Caps Lock key.

tvOS Fixed: Not persistent binary addons (PVR) settings.

Windows Fixed: 24 Hz refresh rate related to HDR in specific use cases only (when Windows HDR auto-switch is not used). Fixed: audio device "WASAPI:default" was listed multiple times in audio device list. Fixed: fractional refresh rates 119.88 Hz and higher they were not displayed correctly.



Pictures

An exif parsing regression from v19 was resolved.

PVR

Fix TV channel subtitles not displayed on playback start, even when activated in subtitle settings.

Fix recordings with a path containing a colon (':') not being displayed in recordings window.

UPNP

A fix for a crash that occurred when a user added a UPNP source without having UPNP enabled.

Playback from remote sources (ftp, http, etc.) has been fixed.

Video

A fix to the default Select action on certain movie-related windows.

You should be fine to install this straight over the top of your existing Kodi 20.x installation and it may install automatically anyway.

Android users may have to wait a while for the update to arrive as Team Kodi likes to perform a staged rollout.

The new build can be downloaded directly from here. Just choose the platform you require.