Windows 11 test build introduces support for latest generation USB standard

USB4 is the latest USB standard, offering a maximum data transfer speed of 40Gbps. Backward compatible with previous USB versions and compatible with Thunderbolt 3, it supports versatile connections for data, power, and video signals.

The standard is currently receiving major version update called USB 80Gbps (also known as USB4 Version 2.0) that -- as you can guess from the name -- increases performance from 40Gbps to 80Gbps and enables the next generation of high-performance displays, storage, and connectivity.

In Windows 11 Build 23615, released to the Dev Channel today, Microsoft is introducing support for this new standard. The company says:

We are excited to announce support for the latest generation USB standard, USB 80Gbps, in this build of Windows. USB 80Gbps support will initially launch on select devices based on the Intel Core 14th Gen HX-series mobile processors, such as the new Razer Blade 18.

Other changes and improvements in this build include:

[Copilot in Windows]

Microsoft is trying out opening Copilot automatically when Windows starts on widescreen devices with some Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. This can be managed via Settings > Personalization > Copilot. Note that this is rolling out so not all Insiders in the Dev Channel will see this right away.

[Windows Share]

For Microsoft Edge and other browsers that invoke the Windows share window, the Windows share window now supports the ability to share URLs directly to WhatsApp, Gmail, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and LinkedIn. In Microsoft Edge, you can invoke the Windows share window by clicking the share icon at the top right in the toolbar and choosing the Windows share options.

Fixes in this build include:

[Task Manager]

Fixed an issue which was impacting Task Manager reliability for some Insiders.

[Windows Share]

Fixed an issue which was impacting Windows share window reliability for some Insiders.

NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11.

Known issues include:

[Copilot in Windows]

When first launching or after refreshing Copilot in Windows while using voice access, you’ll need to use "Show grid" commands to click in the "Ask me anything" box for the first time.

[Widgets]

Announcements from the Microsoft Start feed are still shown on the taskbar after the feed is hidden.

Keyboard navigation from settings subpages back to the top-level Settings page is broken.

Incorrect spacing and fonts used in some settings pages.

Image credit: Krakenimages.com/depositphotos.com