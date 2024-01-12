Linux Mint 21.3 'Virginia' now available for download

Linux Mint, the very popular Linux distribution, has just released its latest version, 21.3, codenamed "Virginia." Linux Mint 21.3 runs on a Linux kernel 5.15 and is based on Ubuntu 22.04.

This long-term support release promises updates until 2027, featuring a ton of enhancements and new functionalities aimed at providing a more comfortable desktop experience. While Xfce and MATE desktop environments are available options, Cinnamon is clearly the star of the show.

The new Cinnamon 6.0 desktop environment introduces 'Actions' as a new type of spice, which are extensions to the file manager's context menu. This version also brings back 75 percent scaling, window opacity keybinding, and includes numerous other improvements and bug fixes.

Cinnamon 6.0 also features experimental Wayland support, a crucial step for the future of the Linux Mint project. While not yet replacing Xorg, this move shows Linux Mint's commitment to staying ahead in the technology curve.

Hypnotix, the TV viewer application, now includes new features like setting favorite channels and the ability to create custom TV channels from any streamable URL. Additionally, it can now independently update its local version of yt-dlp, essential for uninterrupted YouTube channel streaming.

Linux Mint 21.3 also brings improvements to Warpinator, including manual connection options, and updates to Sticky notes app, Slick Greeter login screen, and the Pix image viewer. Moreover, the Backup tool and Xapp XDG Desktop Portal have received significant enhancements.

As a positive, this release features an impressive collection of backgrounds from various artists, enhancing the visual appeal of the desktop. There are some negatives, however. For instance, users should be aware of certain known issues like the disabled Snap Store and specific Virtualbox graphical glitches.

Linux Mint 21.3 "Virginia" stands out as a significant update, offering a blend of stability, new features, and user-centric improvements. It can be downloaded using the links below. Feel free to share your thoughts on Linux Mint 21.3 "Virginia" in the comments section.

