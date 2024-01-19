Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-seventy-eight in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Windows 10 is still the leading version of Windows when you compare usage. Microsoft published a video this week that it says helps users switch to Windows 11. It is doubtful that it is going to convince Windows 10 users to make the move, as it is relatively short and without meaningful arguments.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New or notably improved Windows apps

CoMachina

CoMachina

CoMachina is a new open source tool that was designed by its developer to look like Windows Copilot. CoMachina does not let you talk with AI, but it has features that Windows Copilot lacks currently. It helps users make changes to the Windows 11 and 10 configuration.

The app is in an early stage and its developer is considering adding Copilot AI functionality and more to it in future versions.

Super Grate

Super Grate

Super Grate is an open source user profile backup and migration tool for Windows 7 and newer. You may use it to back up and migrate user profiles.

The application supports domain-joined PCs and non-joined PCs alike.

Twinkle Tray

Twinkle Tray is a free program for Microsoft Windows devices to modify the brightness of any connected display individually.

Just activate the apps' icon in the system tray and use the slider to adjust the brightness of all monitors.

