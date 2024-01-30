Apple Card reaches 12 million users

Apple Card is marking its five-year milestone with significant user engagement and recognition in the financial services sector. You see, Apple is boasting it has achieved over 12 million cardholders!

Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, expressed pride in the positive reception of Apple Card’s user-centric design. “Our focus on financial health has resonated with over 12 million customers, driving us to further enhance Apple Card’s capabilities,” Bailey stated.

In collaboration with Goldman Sachs, Apple has integrated several innovative features into the Apple Card experience. Users have collectively earned over $1 billion in Daily Cash rewards last year, reflecting the card’s lucrative benefits. The addition of the Savings account has also been well-received, amassing over $10 billion in deposits in a short period, with most users opting to auto-deposit their Daily Cash rewards into this high-yield account.

Apple Card’s payment tools have been instrumental in assisting nearly 30% of its customers in making multiple payments per month, fostering a proactive approach to financial management. The introduction of Apple Card Family and the Path to Apple Card program further underscores Apple’s commitment to extending healthy financial habits to more users.

The card’s acclaim extends beyond user testimonials, with prestigious recognitions such as the Best Co-Branded Credit Card for Customer Satisfaction with No Annual Fee in the J.D. Power 2023 US Credit Card Satisfaction Study. This marks the third consecutive top ranking for Apple Card and issuer Goldman Sachs, highlighting their continued excellence in meeting customer needs.

