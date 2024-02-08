Sabrent launches USB-C charging cables with integrated smart display

Sabrent has launched two very interesting new USB-C cables: the Sabrent USB-C to USB-C Cable with Smart Display (CD-C2C1/CB-C2C2) and the Sabrent USB-C to Lightning Cable with Smart Display (CD-C2L1/CB-C2L2). These aren't just any charging cables; they come equipped with an LED digital display, eliminating the guesswork by showing the power and charging status in real-time.

Encased in an aluminum shell to prevent wear and tear and wrapped in a nylon-braided jacket to resist bends and tears, these cables are built to last. The USB-C to USB-C cable supports up to 100W of charging power, making it suitable for laptops, smartphones, tablets, and more, while the USB-C to Lightning cable can deliver up to 60W for Apple devices.

With the ability to transfer data at up to 480Mbps (USB 2.0) and support for fast charging, these cables ensure that your devices are not only charged quickly but also allow for efficient, albeit slow, data transfer. The integrated E-Marker chip enables intelligent communication between your charger and devices, providing a superior charging experience.

Compatible with a broad range of devices, including Windows, macOS, Linux systems, Android smartphones, USB-C Apple devices, and more, these cables are a must-have for anyone looking to streamline their charging setup. The USB-C to Lightning cable also boasts Apple MFI certification, guaranteeing performance and compatibility with Apple devices.

Both the Sabrent USB-C to USB-C Cable with Smart Display and the Sabrent USB-C to Lightning Cable with Smart Display are available now. You can buy them using the links below. Both cables are offered in either 1 meter or 2 meter lengths.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

