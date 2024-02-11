Plugable offers discounts on USBC-HDMI8K cable and new stand line-up

Plugable has announced discounts on some of its latest products: the USBC-HDMI8K cable and a new series of stands for tablets, laptops, and phones. These offers come shortly after the products were introduced, providing consumers with an opportunity to score some fresh tech at a reduced cost.

The USBC-HDMI8K cable, which launched on February 6, is designed to support high-resolution displays. This cable is now available on Amazon with a $10 discount. This promotion offers a good opportunity for users looking to upgrade their setup to 8K capability.

In addition to the cable, Plugable introduced its first line of ergonomic stands at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), including models PT-STAND1, PT-STANDX, AMS-STAND11, and AMS-STAND13. These stands are designed to improve the ergonomics of using laptops, tablets, and phones. These stands are currently available on Amazon with a 5 percent discount.

The cable offer ends on February 14th, while the discount on the stands is available through March 8, 2024. Customers interested in these deals are encouraged to visit Amazon by using the above links before the promotions expire.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

