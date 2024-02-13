Authy desktop apps for Windows, macOS, and Linux reach end-of-life: Here's what you need to know

There is some shocking and sad news that will impact Authy users globally. You see, Twilio has announced the end-of-life for its desktop applications on Windows, macOS, and Linux platforms, slated for March 19, 2024. This move highlights a change in the company's strategy, emphasizing the transition towards mobile-centric security solutions.

Authy has been a staple for users seeking an extra layer of security beyond traditional passwords. The desktop applications have provided a convenient way for users to manage their authentication tokens directly from their computers. However, with the upcoming discontinuation, Authy is urging its user base to migrate to its mobile applications.

The recommendation from Twilio is clear: users should immediately switch to the Authy mobile apps available for iOS and Android devices. Authy's mobile applications boast similar, if not superior, features for securely storing authenticator account tokens. These apps are continually supported and receive regular updates, ensuring users have access to the latest security enhancements.

For those concerned about transitioning between platforms, Authy has made the process seamless. Users with the Backups feature enabled will find their tokens automatically syncing between devices, eliminating the hassle of manually transferring data. Enabling Backups is straightforward and can be done through the Settings area within the Authy app.