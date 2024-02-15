Forest outages risk axing enterprise AD systems

No Comments

A 'forest' -- in case you didn't know -- is the top-level logical container in an Active Directory configuration that holds domains, users, computers, and group policies.

This level presents a security challenge and a new survey of 1,000 IT professionals from Cayosoft reveals a 172 percent increase in forest-wide Active Directory outages since 2021.

This is due to a number of factors including escalating cyber attacks, the growing complexity of hybrid environments, and human error. Yet despite the striking rise in AD outages, few businesses can respond and recover quickly. Only six percent of enterprises and 16 percent of businesses overall can recover their Active Directory in less than an hour. Almost half of respondents report that it can take days, weeks, or even months to rebuild.

"Regardless of how an Active Directory forest outage comes about, it's critical to reduce the time it's down. Many organizations falsely trust their AD recovery strategies will work in these pivotal moments, and few meet testing burdens, and even fewer fully comprehend the time and resulting cost for a recovery," says Robert Bobel, founder and CEO of Cayosoft. "Active Directory remains the cornerstone of almost every organization and outages are escalating -- this means a fast, complete recovery is top priority so employees, enabled apps, suppliers, and customers can operate."

The report finds that daily testing could significantly reduce AD outages, 73 percent of respondents reported testing less than once per month, with almost a quarter (23 percent) testing just once per year. 90 percent of enterprises, 70 percent of medium-sized companies, and 65 percent of small businesses must rebuild or have clean servers on standby in order to recover. These processes, which are required by most standard AD backup and recovery solutions, significantly lengthen time to recovery.

When asked about the labor cost of downtime, 70 percent of respondents across all company sizes say they risk losing at least $100k per day (just over $200 per minute) of downtime. However, a calculation of labor cost, based on an average salary of $75k per employee and 250 8-hour workdays per year, demonstrates a significant disconnect between the perceived cost of AD downtime and reality. The range can vastly differ based on size of the organization as well. An enterprise with 15,000+ employees risks losing $4.5 million in labor costs per day ($9,375 per minute) of AD downtime. A mid-size company with 5,000+ employees risks losing $1.5 million per day ($3,125 per minute).

You can get the full report on the Cayosoft site and there's an infographic summary of the findings below.

Image Credit: Kirill Livshitskiy / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Forest outages risk axing enterprise AD systems

Oladance unveils OWS Sports Open Wearable Stereo Bluetooth earphones 

Cyber 'ad-versaries' adopt professional marketing techniques

Google thinks ChromeOS Flex could replace Windows 10 or Windows 11 on your PC, or even macOS on your Mac

Microsoft Build 2024 confirmed for May, with 'AI, Copilots, and more' for developers

Damn Small Linux 2024 returns to breathe new life into old computers -- a feat Microsoft's bloated Windows 11 can't achieve

Getting up close and personal: How hyper-personalization is driving the next generation of digital applications

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

190 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows 11: SparkyLinux rolling 2024.01 emerges as the superior, cutting-edge alternative

147 Comments

Windows 7 returns with the stunning 2024 Edition

131 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 or Vista with a single command

72 Comments

Microsoft wants you to know how easy it is to switch to Windows 11

68 Comments

Escape the death grip of Windows 11 and embrace Linux: Nitrux 3.3.0 unveils a world beyond Microsoft's boundaries

55 Comments

Linux goes nuclear: Fedora Atomic Desktops are here to nuke Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS into oblivion

33 Comments

Microsoft introduces much-needed changes to Windows 11 setup

28 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.