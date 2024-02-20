TikTok under investigation for failing to protect minors and using algorithms that promote addiction

No Comments
TikTok on phone

The latest online service to find itself facing scrutiny from the European Commission is TikTok. The Chinese-owned, video-based social media platform faces a probe from the Commission after an initial investigation into whether the company had breached the Digital Services Act (DSA).

Particular areas interest are TikTok's use of algorithms to surface content, with investigators worried about whether they create a "rabbit hole effect" and encourage addictive behavior. TikTok also faces criticisms for various failures to protect younger users, but there are concerns about the overall transparency of the platform, but especially in relation to advertising.

See also:

The European Commission conducted a risk assessment of TikTok late last year, and appears to have unearthed enough of concern to warrant further investigations. The EC says that it has "opened formal proceedings to assess whether TikTok may have breached the Digital Services Act (DSA) in areas linked to the protection of minors, advertising transparency, data access for researchers, as well as the risk management of addictive design and harmful content".

It adds:

On the basis of the preliminary investigation conducted so far, including on the basis of an analysis of the risk assessment report sent by TikTok in September 2023, as well as TikTok's replies to the Commission's formal Requests for Information (on illegal content, protection of minors, and data access), the Commission has decided to open formal proceedings against TikTok under the Digital Services Act.

The probe is being undertaken with the Commission saying that "the protection of minors is a top enforcement priority for the DSA". Margrethe Vestager, the executive VP for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age said:

"The safety and well-being of online users in Europe is crucial. TikTok needs to take a close look at the services they offer and carefully consider the risks that they pose to their users -- young as well as old. The Commission will now carry out an in-depth investigation without prejudice to the outcome".

Announcing its intentions, the European Commission said that the proceedings will focus on a number of areas:

  • The compliance with the DSA obligations related to the assessment and mitigation of systemic risks, in terms of actual or foreseeable negative effects stemming from the design of TikTok's system, including algorithmic systems, that may stimulate behavioural addictions and/ or create so-called 'rabbit hole effects'. Such assessment is required to counter potential risks for the exercise of the fundamental right to the person's physical and mental well-being, the respect of the rights of the child as well as its impact on radicalisation processes. Furthermore, the mitigation measures in place in this respect, notably age verification tools used by TikTok to prevent access by minors to inappropriate content, may not be reasonable, proportionate and effective;
  • The compliance with DSA obligations to put in place appropriate and proportionate measures to ensure a high level of privacy, safety and security for minors, particularly with regard to default privacy settings for minors as part of the design and functioning of their recommender systems;
  • The compliance with DSA obligations to provide a searchable and reliable repository for advertisements presented on TikTok;  
  • The measures taken by TikTok to increase the transparency of its platform. The investigation concerns suspected shortcomings in giving researchers access to TikTok's publicly accessible data as mandated by Article 40 of the DSA.

Image credit: Bongkarn Thanyakij / Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

The phishing bait you're most likely to take

TikTok under investigation for failing to protect minors and using algorithms that promote addiction

rSIM: A new technology to improve mobile connectivity for IoT devices

Can Wyze be trusted after recent security incident?

90-day certificates to drive spike in outages unless businesses act now

Cybersecurity success -- elevate your defense against cyber threats

Log4j lessons learned: A blueprint for zero-day defence

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

187 Comments

Windows 7 returns with the stunning 2024 Edition

131 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 or Vista with a single command

72 Comments

Escape the death grip of Windows 11 and embrace Linux: Nitrux 3.3.0 unveils a world beyond Microsoft's boundaries

55 Comments

Linux goes nuclear: Fedora Atomic Desktops are here to nuke Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS into oblivion

33 Comments

Microsoft introduces much-needed changes to Windows 11 setup

28 Comments

Microsoft making you see red? Ditch Windows 11 for the superior Redcore Linux Hardened 2401

25 Comments

Breaking Bitlocker: Watch Microsoft's Windows disk encryption being bypassed in just 43 seconds

19 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.