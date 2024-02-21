Microsoft starts forced upgrades of older Windows 11 versions to Windows 11 23H2

No Comments

Devices that still run older versions of Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system will be upgraded to Windows 11 version 23H2 automatically, according to Microsoft.

The announcement was posted on the official Windows 11 version 23H2 release health website. There, Microsoft notes that the latest version of its Windows 11 operating system is entering a new rollout phase.

The company writes:

Windows 11, version 23H2, also known as the Windows 11 2023 Update, is now entering a new rollout phase. We are starting to update eligible Windows 11 devices automatically to version 23H2.

The change affects consumer devices running Windows Home or Pro only. Managed devices are not affected. Microsoft notes as well that only compatible -- Microsoft uses the term 'eligible' -- Windows PCs will be upgraded without user say in the matter.

PCs that still run older versions of Windows 11 will be upgraded using machine learning. Microsoft says that this ensures that the feature update is rolled out safely to devices that will reach end of support soon.

This is not the first time that Microsoft has updated Windows devices automatically.

Windows 11: two versions are supported

Microsoft supports two versions of its Windows 11 operating system currently. Besides Windows 11 version 23H2, which it released in late 2023, it also supports Windows 11 version 22H2. The latter was released in late 2022 and is nearing its end of support date. Microsoft ends support for Windows 11 version 22H2 on Oct 8, 2024.

The release version of Windows 11 is no longer supported by Microsoft. Most Home devices are likely also running on newer versions of the operating system.

There is little reason not to upgrade to Windows 11 version 23H2 at this point. Microsoft fixed all open issues and while it is unlikely that the operating system is truly free of issues, administrators may find this reassuring.

There is one reason not to upgrade to this new version right now: the upcoming release of Windows 11 version 24H2.

Windows 11 version 24H2

Microsoft will release a new feature update for Windows 11 in the second half of 2024. This feature update, which won't be Windows 12, will focus heavily on AI. Some believe that it will pave the way for Windows AI PCs, but it is too early to tell based on current development builds.

Some administrators may want to skip Windows 11 version 23H2 entirely. They could upgrade to Windows 11 version 24H2 right away after all.

Image Credit: Simon Lehmann/Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft starts forced upgrades of older Windows 11 versions to Windows 11 23H2

Apple Sports app raises eyebrows with betting odds feature

Increase in third-party access puts OT environments at risk

Google unveils Gemma: A new generation of open AI models for responsible development

Published CVEs predicted to increase by 25 percent in 2024

Cyberattacks follow businesses to the cloud

Cybercriminals use identities to target enterprises

Most Commented Stories

Windows 7 returns with the stunning 2024 Edition

131 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 or Vista with a single command

72 Comments

Escape the death grip of Windows 11 and embrace Linux: Nitrux 3.3.0 unveils a world beyond Microsoft's boundaries

55 Comments

Windows 12 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

38 Comments

Linux goes nuclear: Fedora Atomic Desktops are here to nuke Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS into oblivion

33 Comments

Microsoft introduces much-needed changes to Windows 11 setup

28 Comments

Microsoft making you see red? Ditch Windows 11 for the superior Redcore Linux Hardened 2401

25 Comments

Google thinks ChromeOS Flex could replace Windows 10 or Windows 11 on your PC, or even macOS on your Mac

21 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.