Windows 11 gains support for Wi-Fi 7

No Comments

Wi-Fi 7, also known as IEEE 802.11be Extremely High Throughput (EHT), is the next generation of wireless technology. It builds on the innovations of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E and promises “unprecedented speed, reliability, and efficiency for wireless devices”.

Starting today, Microsoft has introduced support for Wi-Fi 7 to the latest Windows 11 Insider build on the Canary Channel.

SEE ALSO: Windows 12 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

Arriving in Build 26063, Microsoft says highlights of Wi-Fi 7 include:

  • Multi-Link operation (MLO) allows devices to use multiple bands (2.4 GHz, 5GHz, and/or 6GHz) simultaneously to avoid network congestion and maintain connectivity.
  • 320 MHz ultra-wide bandwidth in 6GHz doubles the speed to your devices and enables new possibilities for high bandwidth applications -- and scenarios using such as AR/VR.
  • 4096-QAM modulation increases the data transmission by 20 percent and improves the quality of video streaming, video conferencing, and more.

Microsoft says:

With Wi-Fi 7, you can enjoy multi-gigabit speeds on your Windows PC and experience up to 4x faster speeds than Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, and close to 6x faster than Wi-Fi 5. You can also enjoy significantly lower latency, which improves the responsiveness and performance of real-time activities like gaming and video conferencing. Please note that performance may vary by manufacturer and hardware device capabilities.

To take advantage of Wi-Fi 7, you will need a Wi-Fi 7 capable consumer access point and PC

That’s not the only change in this new build. You can now ask Copilot in Windows to do 16 new actions, adding to the 13 already live. With Power Automate Desktop, you can also automate tasks.

These new actions include:

  • Ask for available wireless networks.
  • Ask for system or device information.
  • Ask for battery information.
  • Ask to clean storage.
  • Ask to empty recycle bin.
  • Ask to toggle battery saver.
  • Ask to show startup apps.
  • Ask for your IP address.
  • Ask for system, device, or storage information.
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Get 'Learn Java with Projects' (worth $44.99) for FREE

Windows 11 gains support for Wi-Fi 7

YEYIAN launches SHIFT 3-in-1 RGB gaming mouse and FlexCam 2K webcam

21 new malware families for Mac systems discovered in 2023

Cybersecurity professionals believe AI will significantly affect their jobs

KDE Slimbook V Linux laptop challenges Microsoft’s Windows 11 dominance

New interface for Google account sign in page revealed at last

Most Commented Stories

Windows 7 returns with the stunning 2024 Edition

131 Comments

Windows 12 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

79 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 or Vista with a single command

72 Comments

Escape the death grip of Windows 11 and embrace Linux: Nitrux 3.3.0 unveils a world beyond Microsoft's boundaries

55 Comments

Linux goes nuclear: Fedora Atomic Desktops are here to nuke Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS into oblivion

33 Comments

Microsoft introduces much-needed changes to Windows 11 setup

28 Comments

Microsoft making you see red? Ditch Windows 11 for the superior Redcore Linux Hardened 2401

25 Comments

Google thinks ChromeOS Flex could replace Windows 10 or Windows 11 on your PC, or even macOS on your Mac

22 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.