Windows 12 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

Microsoft made a significant investment in Windows 10 Mobile, including acquiring Nokia to produce its own handsets. Despite the strengths of the tiled mobile operating system, it was unable to compete with the dominant iOS and Android platforms. While Windows 10 went on to become a hugely successful operating system for PCs and tablets, Microsoft was eventually to abandon its mobile ambitions.

Although the tech giant has yet to announce Windows 12, if you’re wondering how that OS would look and perform in the mobile space, we have an answer.

Prolific concept creator AR 4789, who previously gave us a Windows alternative called MiracleOS and most recently showed us his takes on Windows XP 2024 Edition, Windows 7 2024 Edition and Windows 12, has now channeled his creative abilities into envisioning what a 2024 version of Windows 12 running on mobile devices would look like.

The answer, in a nutshell, is amazing.

Rather than updating the original tiled Windows Mobile, this new creation looks like something that could easily be running on any of today's modern smartphones. It features a Start button, Copilot button, and Microsoft Edge. Apps can be pinned, and easily browsed.

All your other favorite Windows features are included in this concept too.

What do you think of this latest creation? Do you prefer it to iOS or Android?

Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

