vivo V30 Pro Android smartphone features ZEISS imaging system

vivo has launched its latest Android smartphone, the V30 Pro, which is notable for featuring a ZEISS imaging system. The V30 Pro is not just about its camera capabilities, however; it also boasts a sleek design with new color themes and textures, making it one of the slimmest phones in the V series with a 5000 mAh battery.

The V30 Pro features a 50MP portrait camera, a 50MP AF Ultra wide-angle camera, and a 50MP vivo VCS True Color main camera, each meeting the ZEISS Optics standards for professional-grade image quality. The phone also introduces ZEISS Cinematic Video Bokeh for a cinematic style in videos and ZEISS Border Watermark for adding an artistic touch to photos.

Enhancements in portrait photography are evident with the improved Aura Light Portrait, offering softer light, smart adjustment for different distances, and intelligent cool and warm light adjustment based on the subject's surroundings. The phone's ultra-slim design is achieved through the One-Piece Encapsulation Technique, and it comes in various new color options, including Bloom White, Waving Aqua, Lush Green, and Noble Black.

For performance, the V30 Pro is equipped with a large 5000 mAh battery, a 4nm processor, and 12GB+12GB Extended RAM. It also features an Ultra Large Cooling System and a 1.5K Ultra Clear Sunlight Display for an immersive entertainment experience.

The V30 Pro will be available in several markets, including India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, and Taiwan. Pricing and availability may vary based on local market conditions and consumer preferences.

