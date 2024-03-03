Get 'Data Smart: Using Data Science to Transform Information into Insight, 2nd Edition' (worth $30) for FREE

Want to jump into data science but don't know where to start?

Let's be real, data science is presented as something mystical and unattainable without the most powerful software, hardware, and data expertise. Real data science isn't about technology. It's about how you approach the problem.

In this updated edition of Data Smart: Using Data Science to Transform Information into Insight, award-winning data scientist and bestselling author Jordan Goldmeier shows you how to implement data science problems using Excel while exposing how things work behind the scenes.

Data Smart is your field guide to building statistics, machine learning, and powerful artificial intelligence concepts right inside your spreadsheet.

Inside you'll find:

Four-color data visualizations that highlight and illustrate the concepts discussed in the book

Tutorials explaining complicated data science using just Microsoft Excel

How to take what you've learned and apply it to everyday problems at work and life

Advice for using formulas, Power Query, and some of Excel's latest features to solve tough data problems

Smart data science solutions for common business challenges

Explanations of what algorithms do, how they work, and what you can tweak to take your Excel skills to the next level

Data Smart is a must-read for students, analysts, and managers ready to become data science savvy and share their findings with the world.

Data Smart, from Wiley, usually retails for $30 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on March 13, so act fast.