Get 'Data Smart: Using Data Science to Transform Information into Insight, 2nd Edition' (worth $30) for FREE

No Comments

Want to jump into data science but don't know where to start?

Let's be real, data science is presented as something mystical and unattainable without the most powerful software, hardware, and data expertise. Real data science isn't about technology. It's about how you approach the problem.

SEE ALSO:

In this updated edition of Data Smart: Using Data Science to Transform Information into Insight, award-winning data scientist and bestselling author Jordan Goldmeier shows you how to implement data science problems using Excel while exposing how things work behind the scenes.

Data Smart is your field guide to building statistics, machine learning, and powerful artificial intelligence concepts right inside your spreadsheet.

Inside you'll find:

  • Four-color data visualizations that highlight and illustrate the concepts discussed in the book
  • Tutorials explaining complicated data science using just Microsoft Excel
  • How to take what you've learned and apply it to everyday problems at work and life
  • Advice for using formulas, Power Query, and some of Excel's latest features to solve tough data problems
  • Smart data science solutions for common business challenges
  • Explanations of what algorithms do, how they work, and what you can tweak to take your Excel skills to the next level

Data Smart is a must-read for students, analysts, and managers ready to become data science savvy and share their findings with the world.

Data Smart, from Wiley, usually retails for $30 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on March 13, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Get 'Data Smart: Using Data Science to Transform Information into Insight, 2nd Edition' (worth $30) for FREE

MyHeritage launches OldNews historical newspaper platform

Kodi 20 'Nexus' gets yet another 'final' release

WinRAR 7.0 boosts compression ratios with support for larger dictionary sizes

This is what's new and changed in the latest new Kodi 21 'Omega' release

ADATA unveils XPG XENIA 15G (2024) Windows 11 gaming laptop

2024 Call for Code aims to harness gen AI to improve equality

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

90 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 or Vista with a single command

77 Comments

Escape the death grip of Windows 11 and embrace Linux: Nitrux 3.3.0 unveils a world beyond Microsoft's boundaries

63 Comments

Linux goes nuclear: Fedora Atomic Desktops are here to nuke Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS into oblivion

34 Comments

Windows 12 Gaming Edition is the Microsoft operating system gamers need!

24 Comments

Breathe new life into aging PCs: Tiny Core Linux 15.0 challenges Windows 11

22 Comments

Google thinks ChromeOS Flex could replace Windows 10 or Windows 11 on your PC, or even macOS on your Mac

22 Comments

Breaking Bitlocker: Watch Microsoft's Windows disk encryption being bypassed in just 43 seconds

20 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.