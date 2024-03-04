Apple MacBook Air gets refreshed with more powerful M3 processor -- but there’s a HUGE catch

Apple has once again refreshed its MacBook Air laptop, this time featuring the potent M3 chip. Available in both 13-inch and 15-inch sizes, these laptops promise a blend of high performance, extended battery life and sleek design.

The M3 chip, built on a cutting-edge 3-nanometer process, is the heart of the new MacBook Air, delivering up to 60 percent faster performance compared to its M1 predecessor. This leap in speed is evident (in benchmarks, at least) across various applications, from gaming to video editing, ensuring users experience minimal lag in their tasks.

Apple's focus on AI capabilities is also evident in the M3 chip, which boasts an improved 16-core Neural Engine. This enhancement makes the MacBook Air an ideal platform for AI-driven tasks, from real-time speech-to-text to advanced photo editing.

The new MacBook Air models maintain their reputation for portability and durability, with a thin and light aluminum design available in four attractive colors. The Liquid Retina display, now brighter and more vibrant, provides an immersive viewing experience whether you're working on documents or enjoying multimedia content.

However, a point of contention arises with the MacBook Air's support for dual external displays. While Apple advertises this feature, it comes with a caveat: the laptop lid must be closed to utilize both external monitors. This huge limitation may deter users who prefer a multi-screen setup without sacrificing access to their laptop's built-in display.

Despite this minor setback, the new MacBook Air models stand out with their array of features, including Wi-Fi 6E for faster internet speeds, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera for clearer video calls, and the convenience of MagSafe charging.

Starting at $1,099 for the 13-inch model and $1,299 for the 15-inch version, these laptops seem like a good value. However, potential buyers should weigh the external display limitation against their specific needs before making a decision.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.