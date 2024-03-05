Malwarebytes 5.0 sneaks out, sporting modern new interface and Trusted Advisor

Malwarebytes is quietly rolling out a major new version of its eponymous anti-malware tool with the release of Malwarebytes 5.0. The tool is available in both free and premium versions for desktop and mobile.

MBAM 5.0 is released almost five years after version 4.0 made its bow in May 2019. Like its predecessor, the major change is a sleek new user interface, although this latest effort packs in improved navigation and user-friendliness to go with the modern look.

The lack of standout new features can be seen in the user interface, which opens with a dashboard that simply rearranges existing components while giving more space to the sole new feature: Trusted Advisor.

This, according to Malwarebytes, provides "real-time insights, easy-to-read protection score and expert guidance that puts you in control over your security and privacy". The feature rolled out to earlier 4.6 builds too, but is given full prominence in this new release.

This highlights the fact that under the hood, Malwarebytes is constantly refining its anti-malware tool, with the bump in version to 5 reflecting the updated user interface rather than any major new feature.

Beneath the Security widget sporting the three main components (Scanner, Detection History, and Real-Time Protection monitor) there’s also space given to Malwarebytes Privacy VPN, available via a separate subscription (or upgrade to Malwarebytes Premium Plus), which can be administered directly from within Malwarebytes itself. The same is now also true for Malwarebytes Browser Guard, the browser add-on.

There’s also a handy Detection History view, which can provide stats about both your device and Malwarebytes’ performance across all its installed machines.

The update is rounded off with the usual mention of miscellaneous bug fixes and improved app performance.

As with previous releases, the free version of the software provides scan-and-remove capabilities only. Users can upgrade to the Premium version to add real-time protection or add a Premium Plus subscription to gain access to Malwarebytes Privacy VPN. Even with real-time protection enabled, Malwarebytes can still be used in conjunction with another security package to provide multi-layered protection against online threats.

Malwarebytes 5.0.17.99 is available now as a free download for PCs running Windows 7 SP1 or later, and Macs running macOS 10.10 or later. It’s also available for mobile (iOS and Android). The app runs in Premium trial mode for 14 days, after which it reverts to free functions only. You can save 33 percent on licenses through the FileForum software store -- get a single-device, one-year Premium license for just $19.99, or pay just $29.99 for a three-device, one-year Premium license.