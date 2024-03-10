Linus Torvalds announces Linux 6.8

In a recent announcement, Linus Torvalds revealed the release of Linux 6.8. The latest version of the kernel took a bit longer to finalize due to a higher-than-preferred commit count, primarily attributed to updates in various self-tests, particularly in networking. However, the past two weeks have seen a calming of activities, allowing for the release to proceed without further delay.

Linux 6.8 does not boast the same level of groundbreaking changes as its predecessor but maintains a consistent pace with an average release size, reminiscent of the past few years. The most notable addition in this version is the new Xe DRM driver, although the bulk of the changes are scattered updates and fixes across the board.

An interesting tidbit highlighted by Torvalds is the nearing of a “git numerology” milestone. The mainline kernel is on the brink of surpassing ten million git objects, a marker it would have crossed this release if not for the recent slowdown in commits. While this is merely a numerical milestone without any technical significance, it’s a testament to the ever-growing scale of the Linux kernel development.

As the Linux 6.8 merge window closes, Torvalds urges the community to test the new release thoroughly before the excitement shifts towards the upcoming 6.9 version. He also extends his gratitude to contributors who have already submitted their pull requests for the next cycle.

Among the numerous updates, Linux 6.8 includes fixes and enhancements across various components, from networking and storage to graphics and sound. Noteworthy changes include the addition of the HP Pavilion Aero Laptop to the ASoC AMD YC DMI quirk table, improvements to the USB storage error handling, and updates to the Intel Bytcr RT5640 sound codec.

As the Linux kernel continues to evolve, the 6.8 release reaffirms the project’s commitment to stability and incremental improvements. Developers and users alike can look forward to a solid foundation for their systems, with the assurance of ongoing support and enhancements in future updates.