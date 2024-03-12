DoorDash introduces SafeChat+ to enhance platform safety with AI

DoorDash, the popular food delivery platform, is taking a big step forward to ensure both the safety and positive experiences of its users.

SafeChat+ is a new feature that leverages artificial intelligence to provide an even safer and better experience for everyone involved. SafeChat+ is designed to review in-app conversations and detect and prevent verbal abuse or harassment between consumers and Dashers.

With SafeChat+, if an inappropriate or abusive conversation is detected, Dashers will have the option to quickly cancel the order without any impact on their ratings. In cases where the order is already completed, the feature will automatically end any further chat to prevent the situation from escalating. On the other hand, if a Dasher uses inappropriate or abusive language with a customer during a delivery, the customer can reach out to support via chat or phone to report the incident and receive assistance.

DoorDash says its Trust and Safety team will investigate all incidents identified by the new tool and take appropriate actions to enforce the company’s policies, which strictly prohibit any verbal abuse or harassment. This new feature is now rolling out to all in-app chats between consumers and Dashers.

DoorDash says it is reviewing more than 1,400 messages per minute with speed and at scale for signals of inappropriate communications. The feature covers dozens of languages, including English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and Mandarin.

DoorDash says the new feature does not access any personal user information. It only looks at the content of the message to identify inappropriate, abusive, or harassing language.

