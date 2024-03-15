Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-eighty-six in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft is rolling out improved versions of Windows 10 and Windows 11 to users in the European Economic Area. These give users more customization options, such as the ability to remove Microsoft Edge or Bing Web Search entirely from the operating system.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft pushed out a Microsoft Teams update in a new development build recently that addresses one of the main points of criticism. The new teams is available as a single application, meaning that all users may use this single app regardless of account type.

This new unified experience will likely roll out to all stable versions of Windows later this year. Check out Sofia's article for additional details on the change.

Threads, an Instagram app

The official app for Threads, Meta's text-based conversation app, is now available on the Microsoft Store. Existing users may sign in to their account and new users may sign up for a new account using the app.

Meta positions Threads as the "better X (former Twitter)". Instagram users may access their followers on Threads, which gives them a headstart over everyone else.

WingetUI 3.0

WingetUI started out as a user interface for the Windows package manager winget. It now supports additional package manager and tools, and will be renamed soon because of that.

Version 3.0 introduces a new user interface that moves the main tabs to the left. The developers say that it is is faster now thanks to backend improvements.