Best Windows apps this week

No Comments

Five-hundred-and-eighty-six in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft is rolling out improved versions of Windows 10 and Windows 11 to users in the European Economic Area. These give users more customization options, such as the ability to remove Microsoft Edge or Bing Web Search entirely from the operating system.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft pushed out a Microsoft Teams update in a new development build recently that addresses one of the main points of criticism. The new teams is available as a single application, meaning that all users may use this single app regardless of account type.

This new unified experience will likely roll out to all stable versions of Windows later this year. Check out Sofia's article for additional details on the change.

Threads, an Instagram app

The official app for Threads, Meta's text-based conversation app, is now available on the Microsoft Store. Existing users may sign in to their account and new users may sign up for a new account using the app.

Meta positions Threads as the "better X (former Twitter)". Instagram users may access their followers on Threads, which gives them a headstart over everyone else.

WingetUI 3.0

WingetUI started out as a user interface for the Windows package manager winget. It now supports additional package manager and tools, and will be renamed soon because of that.

Version 3.0 introduces a new user interface that moves the main tabs to the left. The developers say that it is is faster now thanks to backend improvements.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Get 'Multi-Cloud Strategy for Cloud Architects -- Second Edition' (worth $43.99) for FREE

Logs, metrics and traces -- unlocking observability [Q&A]

Best Windows apps this week

To get to AGI, we must first solve the AI challenges of today, not tomorrow

Proton Mail launches desktop app for Windows, macOS, and Linux

Google Chrome gets enhanced security with real-time safe browsing and password checkup updates

How clean code can bridge the developer and security divide

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

91 Comments

Windows 12 Gaming Edition is the Microsoft operating system gamers need!

26 Comments

Google thinks ChromeOS Flex could replace Windows 10 or Windows 11 on your PC, or even macOS on your Mac

22 Comments

Breathe new life into aging PCs: Tiny Core Linux 15.0 challenges Windows 11

22 Comments

KDE Plasma 6: Revolutionizing Linux desktop with far prettier and superior interface than Microsoft Windows 11

21 Comments

Windows 11 users complain of taskbar, Start menu, and performance issues with KB5034765 update

18 Comments

Xbox Insider Program: A decade of unpaid beta testing for Microsoft?

18 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5001716 update for Windows 10 to give Windows Update a new UI... and to push users towards Windows 11

16 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.