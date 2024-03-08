Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-eighty-five in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft announced that it is retiring the Windows Subsystem for Android next year. The company did not reveal why it made the decision. Rumors suggest that it did not generate the revenue that Microsoft hoped it would to become sustainable.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

Curriculum 2 for $0.99

JSON Viewer & Formatter for $1.49

Notemarks -- Support Markdown for $0.99

Password Manager MegaPass for $1.49

WinSCP for $4.99

New or notably improved Windows apps

Malwarebytes 5.0

It took Malwarebytes nearly 5 years to release version 5.0 of its security software. The new Malwarebytes 5.0 features a new interface that streamlines the application across all supported platforms.

Its new Trusted Advisor module assigns protection scores to devices based, which are based for the most part on Malwarebytes settings. The new version promotes the Premium Plus plan and its access to the Malwarebytes VPN next to that as well.

Remo Recover Windows

Remo Recover Windows is a file recovery software that may be run to recover lost, damaged, or deleted files on connected storage devices.

The recovery app supports quick and deep scans. Advanced search options support finding files based on some of their properties, such as author, size, or tags, instead of filename and type.

The app features a preview feature to quickly evaluate recovered files. The Store page makes no mention of limitations. The official website reveals that the free version is limited to 1 GB of file recoveries.