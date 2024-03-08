Best Windows apps this week

No Comments

Five-hundred-and-eighty-five in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft announced that it is retiring the Windows Subsystem for Android next year. The company did not reveal why it made the decision. Rumors suggest that it did not generate the revenue that Microsoft hoped it would to become sustainable.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

Curriculum 2 for $0.99

JSON Viewer & Formatter for $1.49

Notemarks -- Support Markdown for $0.99

Password Manager MegaPass for $1.49

WinSCP for $4.99

New or notably improved Windows apps

Malwarebytes 5.0

It took Malwarebytes nearly 5 years to release version 5.0 of its security software. The new Malwarebytes 5.0 features a new interface that streamlines the application across all supported platforms.

Its new Trusted Advisor module assigns protection scores to devices based, which are based for the most part on Malwarebytes settings. The new version promotes the Premium Plus plan and its access to the Malwarebytes VPN next to that as well.

Remo Recover Windows

Remo Recover Windows is a file recovery software that may be run to recover lost, damaged, or deleted files on connected storage devices.

The recovery app supports quick and deep scans. Advanced search options support finding files based on some of their properties, such as author, size, or tags, instead of filename and type.

The app features a preview feature to quickly evaluate recovered files. The Store page makes no mention of limitations. The official website reveals that the free version is limited to 1 GB of file recoveries.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Best Windows apps this week

What Elon Musk's AI warning says about ethical AI in business

Is there a better way of protecting your digital life? [Q&A]

Microsoft releases KB5001716 update for Windows 10 to give Windows Update a new UI... and to push users towards Windows 11

StarTech.com launches 132N-TB4USB4DOCK Quad-Monitor 4K Thunderbolt 4 dock

How education IT departments need to learn from their students -- It's all in the apps

The modern CISO's guide to navigating new SEC cyber regulations

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

91 Comments

Linux goes nuclear: Fedora Atomic Desktops are here to nuke Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS into oblivion

36 Comments

Windows 12 Gaming Edition is the Microsoft operating system gamers need!

26 Comments

Google thinks ChromeOS Flex could replace Windows 10 or Windows 11 on your PC, or even macOS on your Mac

22 Comments

Breathe new life into aging PCs: Tiny Core Linux 15.0 challenges Windows 11

22 Comments

KDE Plasma 6: Revolutionizing Linux desktop with far prettier and superior interface than Microsoft Windows 11

20 Comments

Xbox Insider Program: A decade of unpaid beta testing for Microsoft?

18 Comments

Windows 11 users complain of taskbar, Start menu, and performance issues with KB5034765 update

17 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.