Get 'DearMob iPhone Manager' for Windows and macOS (worth $79.95) for FREE

Over time, our devices tend to get cluttered with unnecessary data, eating up valuable storage. DearMob iPhone Manager, for Windows and macOS, lets you effortlessly declutter your iPhone, freeing up space and improving the overall performance of your Apple device.

With its user-friendly interface, you can easily secure all your precious memories and important documents, safeguarding them from the risk of permanent loss.

Highlights of DearMob iPhone Manager include:

Secure your data with one-click backups to PC/Mac, preventing any data loss

Effortlessly restore data from previous backups

Password-encrypt your backups for privacy protection

Bulk transfer, delete and manage iPhone photos/albums. Convert HEIC to JPG

Add songs/playlists to your iPhone and create custom ringtones.

Convert MKV/MOV to MP4, shrinking videos to save space.

Enjoy faster management with GPU acceleration support.

DearMob iPhone Manager, from Digiarty WinXDVD, usually retails for $79.95 but BetaNews readers can get an entirely free licenced copy today for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on March 31, so act fast.