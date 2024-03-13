Get 'Python for Data Science for Dummies, 3rd Edition' (worth $21) for FREE

Let Python do the heavy lifting for you as you analyze large datasets.

Python for Data Science for Dummies lets you get your hands dirty with data using one of the top programming languages. This beginner’s guide takes you step by step through getting started, performing data analysis, understanding datasets and example code, working with Google Colab, sampling data, and beyond.

Coding your data analysis tasks will make your life easier, make you more in-demand as an employee, and open the door to valuable knowledge and insights.

This new edition is updated for the latest version of Python and includes current, relevant data examples.

  • Get a firm background in the basics of Python coding for data analysis
  • Learn about data science careers you can pursue with Python coding skills
  • Integrate data analysis with multimedia and graphics
  • Manage and organize data with cloud-based relational databases

Python careers are on the rise. Grab this user-friendly Dummies guide and gain the programming skills you need to become a data pro.

Python for Data Science for Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $21 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on March 26, so act fast.

