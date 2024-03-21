Surprise! Customization tool ObjectDock updated so you can add a macOS dock to Windows 11

Here's a blast from the past for you -- ObjectDock. After lying dormant for several years, the customization utility has suddenly been updated by Stardock to add support for Windows 10 and Windows 11.

This is great news for anyone who is not a fan of the Windows 11 Start menu and taskbar, as it adds a macOS-style dock to the desktop which can be used instead. The newly updated app is now 64-bit and it's a welcome -- and surprising -- return almost a decade after the last release.

See also:

ObjectDock is available as a standalone app, but it is also included in the Object Desktop suite. In addition to adding support for Windows 10 and Windows 11, in exiting hibernation ObjectDock has also gained support for high resolution displays and UWP applications, and features animation improvements.

General Manager of Stardock Software, Brad Sams, is pleased to revive the much-loved app, and says: "ObjectDock is a classic Stardock application, and we are thrilled to be able to modernize the app so that it supports the latest versions of Windows".

The company says of the app:

ObjectDock makes it easy to access frequently used applications, shortcuts, and even the Start menu from an animated dock. With a wide array of customization options and styles like tabbed docks, it's easy to personalize the experience to your workflow. With the modernization of the application, we did have to sunset some minor features that were tied to legacy components of Windows that have since been deprecated. But the core functionality of the app has been streamlined and with the new support for higher resolution displays, ObjectDock has never looked better.

More information about ObjectDock (which costs $9.99 or $3.99 as an upgrade) is available here,