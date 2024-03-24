Linux 6.9-rc1 provides a glimpse into the future of the open source kernel

No Comments

Linus Torvalds has officially announced the release of Linux 6.9-rc1, marking the end of the merge window for this version. As usual, the update brings a ton of changes, with a significant portion attributed to AMD GPU header files. But let's not get bogged down by the sheer volume of these updates; the real excitement lies in the core improvements that promise to enhance the kernel's performance.

Two major updates steal the spotlight in this release: the timer subsystem and the workqueue subsystem. The timer subsystem has undergone a substantial rewrite, introducing per-CPU timer wheels. This enhancement is poised to boost the performance of timers, which is especially crucial for networking operations. On the other hand, the workqueue subsystem now supports BH workqueue support, providing a much-needed alternative to the long-deprecated tasklet interface.

These core updates are designed to be invisible to end-users, focusing solely on expanding the kernel's capabilities without altering its semantics. However, they're significant enough to have caused a few hiccups during development, which have presumably been ironed out by now.

Apart from the core updates, Linux 6.9-rc1 is packed with the usual suspects: driver updates, architecture tweaks, filesystem adjustments, and networking enhancements. Notably, the old NTFS core has been removed, marking the end of an era and the beginning of a more streamlined kernel.

One of the highlights of this release is the vast array of contributors, with updates spanning from VFIO and RTC to SCSI, power management, and sound. This collaborative effort underscores the diverse and dynamic nature of the Linux kernel development community.

Linus Torvalds has put out a call for testing, urging the community to dive into the new release and ensure its stability and performance. As the kernel continues to evolve, community involvement remains a crucial part of its development process.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Linux 6.9-rc1 provides a glimpse into the future of the open source kernel

Grindr and Burnett Foundation Aotearoa partner to offer free HIV self-test kits in New Zealand

Microsoft cites continuous innovation of Windows 11 and app compatibility improvements as it kills Test Base for Microsoft 365

Microsoft releases out-of-band KB5037422 update to fix Windows Server memory leak

Get 'Adaptive Resilience: How to Thrive in a Digital Era' (worth $20) for FREE

Americans lose millions of dollars to online tax scams, McAfee study reveals

Best Windows apps this week

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft Office 2024 will be available without subscription

48 Comments

Windows 12 'first look' will make you want the future OS right now

29 Comments

Windows 12 Gaming Edition is the Microsoft operating system gamers need!

26 Comments

Breathe new life into aging PCs: Tiny Core Linux 15.0 challenges Windows 11

23 Comments

KDE Plasma 6: Revolutionizing Linux desktop with far prettier and superior interface than Microsoft Windows 11

21 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5001716 update for Windows 10 to give Windows Update a new UI... and to push users towards Windows 11

16 Comments

Zorin OS 17.1 Linux distribution gets enhanced Windows app support -- you can now escape Microsoft’s stranglehold

13 Comments

Europe now has a better version of iOS than the rest of the world

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.