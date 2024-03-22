Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-eighty-seven in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft announced two new Surface devices for business yesterday. The new Surface Pro 10 for Business and the Surface Laptop 6 for Business are up to two times faster than their predecessors according to Microsoft. They are optimized for AI and come with the Copilot key.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Notepad

The plain text editor Notepad got some development love already in the past two or three years, but Microsoft is not finished. It is rolling out spell checking support in Notepad. This allows users to spell check text directly in the text editor.

The feature is only available in Insider builds at the time, but it will (likely) reach stable versions later this year.

ObjectDock ($9.99)

Stardock's ObjectDock adds an animated dock to the Windows desktop to launch files or apps quickly. Version 3.0 of the application supports Windows 10 and 11 officially now.

The latest version is a 64-bit app that supports high-resolution displays, UWP apps and more.

Proton Pass

Proton Pass by Proton, a company known for its privacy services such as Proton Mail, supports passkeys now. Passkeys use cryptographic keys instead of passwords when it comes to authentication. These render certain attacks against passwords, including phishing, useless.

Not all password managers support passkeys at the time. Proton Pass does now, which means that you can save and use them on any of your devices. The feature is available for free and paid accounts.