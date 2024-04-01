SABRENT releases new Rocket 4 SSDs: 1TB and 2TB available now, 4TB coming soon

SABRENT has launched its latest additions to the Rocket 4 series: the 1TB and 2TB DRAM-LESS M.2 PCIe GEN 4 X4 NVMe SSDs. The Rocket 4 series is designed to leverage the full potential of PCIe 4.0 technology, offering blazing-fast sequential read and write speeds of up to 7400/6400 MB/s and impressive random IOPS of up to 1000K/950K.

What sets these drives apart is their single-sided design, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of systems, including desktops, laptops, and even PS5 consoles. Additionally, the absence of DRAM contributes to lower power consumption and heat output, making these drives ideal for intensive workloads and environments where heat management is crucial.

In line with SABRENT's commitment to innovation, the Rocket 4 series incorporates cutting-edge hardware to deliver exceptional performance without compromising on reliability. The drives are not only powerful but also efficient, making them a perfect choice for both professional workstations and gaming rigs.

With the 1TB and 2TB models currently available (here and here, respectively) and the 4TB variant on the horizon, the SABRENT Rocket 4 series provides a range of capacities to meet diverse storage needs. Whether for professional use or gaming, these drives offer a balance of performance, efficiency, and reliability.

