Elgato launches Facecam MK.2 webcam with HDR and privacy shutter

Elgato has announced the launch of its latest webcam, the Facecam MK.2, which builds upon the success of its predecessor with new features and improved capabilities. The Facecam MK.2 is a 1080p60 webcam designed for creators and professionals, offering high-quality video with true-to-life colors and details.

The webcam now supports high dynamic range (HDR) technology for better color accuracy and detail, even in challenging lighting conditions. A new privacy shutter allows users to easily cover the lens for added security. Users can adjust the camera angle with pan and tilt functions, and zoom in for a closer view. Enhanced sensitivity ensures better video quality in low-light environments.

A redesigned mount and smaller form factor allow for a more seamless integration into workspaces and improved eye contact during video calls. The camera can capture slow-motion video at 120 frames per second in 720p HD resolution.

Elgato’s Principal Vision Architect, Rolf Bartz, emphasized the improvements in the Facecam MK.2, stating, “Facecam MK.2 builds on this legacy, improving in almost every aspect while offering more software control and more lighting versatility.”

The Facecam MK.2 is available for order from Amazon here for $149.99. Users can also download the Camera Hub software from the Elgato website for free, which provides advanced controls and settings for the webcam.

