Logitech launches Zone 300 wireless headset

Nowadays, the traditional office environment has transformed, with more individuals working from diverse locations such as home, public spaces, and shared office setups. This shift has increased the demand for high-quality, versatile communication tools that can adapt to various environments. With this in mind, Logitech has introduced the Zone 300, a wireless headset designed to deliver clear audio and provide the freedom to move while staying connected.

The Zone 300 is engineered to ensure your voice is heard clearly, even in noisy surroundings. It features dual noise-canceling microphones on an extended boom, equipped with a specialized algorithm to suppress background noises. This ensures that your conversations remain uninterrupted and crystal clear.

Additionally, the headset offers customizable audio settings through the Logi Tune desktop or mobile app. Users can adjust the sidetone, microphone level, and equalizer settings to tailor the audio experience to their preferences. Compatibility with leading video conferencing platforms like Microsoft Teams and Zoom further enhances its versatility, making it a suitable choice for various professional and personal communication needs.

The Zone 300 provides the convenience of wireless connectivity, allowing users to move freely within a range of up to 30 meters (98 feet) from their device. The headset’s multipoint Bluetooth feature ensures seamless switching between your computer and smartphone, keeping you connected across devices.

Long workdays and extended use are no challenge for the Zone 300, which offers up to 20 hours of listening time and 16 hours of talk time on a full charge. In case of low battery, a quick five-minute charge provides an hour of talk time. The lightweight design, weighing just 122 grams, and soft earpads ensure comfort throughout the day, making it an ideal choice for continuous use.

Zone 300 is designed with the environment in mind. The headset incorporates a minimum of 42% certified post-consumer recycled plastic, contributing to the reduction of the carbon footprint and promoting the responsible management of the world’s forests. The packaging is made from FSC-certified paper from controlled sources, and the product’s carbon impact has been offset to zero. Additionally, the interchangeable earpads extend the life of the headset and reduce waste.

The Zone 300 wireless headset is available for purchase here for $69.99. It comes in three colors: black, off-white, and rose