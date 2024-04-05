Wah! Google cries over EU’s Digital Markets Act

Over the years, I have seen many tech companies go through various regulatory hurdles. With that said, I can’t help but raise an eyebrow at Google’s recent complaints regarding the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). The act, designed to promote competition in the digital market, has seemingly ruffled some feathers at the tech giant.

Adam Cohen, Google’s Director of Economic Policy, has taken to the company’s blog to air grievances about the DMA’s impact on their services. In a bid to comply with the new regulations, Google has had to strip down some of its useful search features, particularly those related to flights, hotels, and local businesses. Cohen argues that this move benefits only a select few online travel aggregators while disadvantaging a broader range of businesses, from airlines to small firms, who now find it harder to directly reach customers.

The consequences of Google’s DMA compliance are telling. Traffic has reportedly shifted towards a handful of intermediary services, leaving a wide array of businesses with diminished engagement. Hoteliers are particularly vocal, noting a significant drop in direct booking clicks since the changes rolled out. This forces them to rely more on intermediaries, who often take a hefty cut, whereas previously, they enjoyed free traffic from Google.

Consumers, too, are feeling the pinch. Many have voiced their displeasure over the removal of the Google Maps tab in search results, a feature that was undoubtedly convenient for users looking for local businesses or directions.

Google’s stance is clear: they believe the DMA’s rules are stifling innovation and limiting consumer choice. They’re calling on other countries contemplating similar regulations to consider the potential adverse effects, especially on small businesses that lack a say in the regulatory process.

While Google’s concerns are not without merit, one has to wonder if this is just a case of a tech giant being resistant to change. After all, regulations like the DMA are meant to level the playing field in an increasingly monopolized digital market. Whether Google’s complaints will lead to any adjustments in the DMA or similar future regulations remains to be seen. But for now, it seems the tech behemoth might just have to play by the rules, however much it dislikes them.

