Plugable launches new premium cables

Plugable has just launched four new cables that promise to solve the universal problem of incompatible and unreliable charging cords. These products, distinguishable by their signature Plugable green band and a clearly listed set of capabilities, are designed to reliably perform everything from charging gadgets to connecting hardware.

The lineup includes the USB-C 20Gbps 240W EPR cable, the Thunderbolt 4 40Gbps 240W EPR Cable with a right-angle connector, a 3.3ft (1m) USB-C to USB-A 10Gbps Cable, and a 6ft (2m) USB-C to USB-A 5Gbps Cable. Each of these is backed by Plugable’s compatibility guarantee, ensuring that they meet the high expectations of today’s tech users.

Lynn Smurthwaite-Murphy, CEO of Plugable, emphasizes the importance of high-quality cables for efficient connectivity and power delivery. “Our goal is to provide users with quality cables that meet their performance needs, ensuring reliable connectivity and robust power delivery in a cable that’s built to last,” she stated.

The standout features of these new offerings include the USB-C 20Gbps 240W EPR Cable (USBC-240W-1M) and the Thunderbolt 4 40Gbps 240W EPR with a 90° connector (TBT4-240W-80CMR). These cables are designed for professional-grade connectivity and feature 240W Extended Power Range (EPR) to support rapid charging of high-power devices like laptops and smartphones, along with supporting dual 4K 120Hz or single 8K 60Hz display setups.

The right-angle connector of the TBT4-240W-80CMR is particularly useful for tight spaces where a traditional cable might be impractical. This design consideration ensures less tension and better cable routing, enhancing the user experience.

The USBC-240W-1M is available for purchase on Amazon here at a price of $22.95, with a 15% discount using Promo Code: 15NEWCABLE. Similarly, the TBT4-240W-80CMR can be had here at $29.95, also eligible for the 15% discount with the same promo code.

For those needing high-performance data transfer, the USBC-A1M and USBC-A2M cables offer speeds up to 10Gbps and 5Gbps respectively. These are also available on Amazon for $14.95 and $16.95, with a 15% discount using Promo Code: 15NEWCABLE.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.