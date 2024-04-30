Apple unveils Beats Solo Buds and Solo 4 headphones

Apple has unveiled an impressive expansion to its Beat product lineup with two new offerings: the Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4 headphones.

The Beats Solo Buds are designed to provide big sound in a small package, featuring up to 18 hours of battery life, seamless pairing with both iOS and Android devices, and USB-C charging. Priced at $79.99, these earbuds are the smallest product yet from Beats, aimed at users seeking portability without compromising on quality. Available in June, the Solo Buds come in four colors: Matte Black, Storm Gray, Arctic Purple, and Transparent Red.

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats, commented on the launch, stating, "Our newly expanded Solo line delivers remarkable value, offering exceptional sound quality, battery life, and comfort in our most portable designs.”

In parallel, Apple introduced the Beats Solo 4, the latest iteration of its popular headphones, available for order starting today. These headphones are priced at $199.99 and offer significant upgrades including Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, UltraPlush cushions, and an impressive battery life of up to 50 hours. Beats Solo 4 supports Lossless Audio via USB-C and is available in three colors: Matte Black, Slate Blue, and Cloud Pink, with shipments beginning on May 2nd.

The Beats Solo 4 is described as ultra-lightweight and features an ultralight design with plush cushions and a flex-grip headband for optimal comfort and sound delivery. It includes enhanced call quality thanks to upgraded microphones and noise-learning algorithms, ensuring clear communication and effective voice assistant interaction.

Both the Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4 come in environmentally friendly packaging made from 100 percent fiber-based recycled material, underscoring Apple’s commitment to sustainability.