LibreELEC 12 Linux distribution launches with Kodi Omega 21

LibreELEC, the popular open-source Linux-based operating system for Kodi, has officially released its 12.0 version, incorporating the new Kodi (Omega) v21.0. This is a huge update, particularly in upgrading device support and improving overall performance.

One of the major shifts with LibreELEC 12.0 is the move to a 64-bit architecture for several devices, including the Raspberry Pi 4 and 5. This change means users upgrading from LibreELEC 11 will need to reinstall Widevine DRM to continue using copy-protected video add-ons such as Prime Video and Netflix. Notably, systems running versions older than LibreELEC 10 will require a clean install due to significant updates in Python 3 since Kodi v19.

The latest version updates its Linux underpinnings to 6.6.28 and incorporates numerous fixes to enhance stability and functionality. Despite these advancements, there are some ongoing issues, especially with Allwinner and Rockchip devices, where compatibility and performance hitches have been noted.

For Raspberry Pi users, adjustments in the config.txt might be necessary to prevent AV-sync issues or frame skipping when playing 50/60fps H264 content. Meanwhile, the Generic (x86_64) build continues to support HDR with recent AMD and Intel GPUs and introduces a Generic-legacy image for those requiring support for older technologies like NVIDIA GPUs or the Chrome Browser add-on.

LibreELEC has resumed support for Amlogic devices such as S905 and S912, focusing on solid H264 playback and improved HEVC playback. While HDR and audio functionality are robust, users of newer Amlogic hardware should temper expectations, as full capabilities for 10-bit and 4K outputs are currently limited by driver issues.

Upgrades from older LibreELEC releases to version 12.0 are not supported; a clean installation is mandatory for those systems. The release notes also detail a lack of support for various WiFi chips, in-box DVB tuners, and certain hardware deinterlacing features, reflecting LibreELEC’s focus on stability over broad hardware compatibility for this release.

You can download it here now. Users are strongly advised to back up their current setups before upgrading to mitigate potential issues. As with all major updates, transitioning to LibreELEC 12.0 involves certain risks, and the LibreELEC team has made it clear that downgrades to earlier versions are not supported by Kodi’s architecture.