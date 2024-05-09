US is top source of spam emails

No Comments

The latest Email Threat Trends report from VIPRE Security Group identifies the US as the top source of spam emails globally, followed by the UK, Ireland, and Japan. The US, UK, and Canada are the top three countries most subjected to email-based attacks.

Looking at targets, the manufacturing, government, and IT sectors are the most attacked by malicious actors. In Q1 2024, the manufacturing sector suffered 43 percent of email-based attacks, with government (15 percent) and IT (11 percent) trailing well behind. This is a change from Q1 2023, when attackers targeted the financial (25 percent), healthcare (22 percent), and education (15 percent) sectors most often.

There's been a notable increase in phishing emails masquerading as communications pretending to be from HR departmants, falsely claiming to relate to employee benefits, compensation, or insurance within a company. These emails contain malicious attachments in .html or .pdf formats, featuring QR codes that redirect recipients to phishing sites when scanned.

In email phishing campaigns, 75 percent of emails employ links, 24 percent favor attachments, and only one percent use QR codes. Attackers are employing links in phishing emails for URL redirection (54 percent), compromised websites (22 percent), and newly created domains (15 percent).

Malware is increasingly being hidden in cloud storage platforms such as Google Drive too. The use of malware-based emails employing attachments has increased to 22 percent in Q1 2024, from only three percent in Q1 2023.

"Criminals are using email with success to scam, infiltrate networks, and unleash malicious payloads," says Usman Choudhary, chief product and technology officer at VIPRE Security Group. "We're witnessing bad actors relentlessly exploiting human vulnerabilities and software flaws, circumventing email gateways and security measures with alarming precision. Robust email and endpoint defenses, coupled with a vigilant human frontline, remain our strongest defense against these unyielding attacks."

You can get the full report from the VIPRE site.

Image credit: SIphotography/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

US is top source of spam emails

AI-ttack of the Clones: The rise and risks of AI scams

Sabrent launches Rocket NANO 2242 SSD (SB-2142-1TB)

Third-party data breaches rise almost 50 percent

Cheeseheads rejoice: Joe Biden and Microsoft melt $3.3 Billion into Wisconsin's AI future!

Companies not ready for new European accessibility regulations

AI driving increase in modernization spend

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.1

80 Comments

The stunning Windows 13 -- yes, 13! -- is the Microsoft operating system we want

25 Comments

Microsoft 'improves' Windows 11 by bringing ads to the Start menu in the US

21 Comments

Windows 11 slammed for its 'comically bad' performance even on high-end hardware

18 Comments

Microsoft is up to its old tricks yet again -- Windows 10 users harassed with full-screen Windows 11 upgrade warnings

18 Comments

Microsoft releases preview version of Office 2024 for Windows and macOS -- download it now!

17 Comments

Linux fan develops a fricking amazing tool to remove all ads from Windows 11

16 Comments

Switch to Linux Lite 7.0 from Windows 11

16 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.