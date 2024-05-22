Unlock your FREE copy of 'The Cybersecurity Manager's Guide' (worth $39.99) -- limited time offer

If you're a cybersecurity professional, then you know how it often seems that no one cares about (or understands) information security.

InfoSec professionals frequently struggle to integrate security into their companies' processes. Many are at odds with their organizations. Most are under-resourced. There must be a better way. The Cybersecurity Manager's Guide is an essential manager's handbook that offers a new approach to building and maintaining an information security program that's both effective and easy to follow.

Author and longtime chief information security officer (CISO) Todd Barnum upends the assumptions security professionals take for granted. CISOs, chief security officers, chief information officers, and IT security professionals will learn a simple seven-step process for building a new program or improving a current one.

  • Build better relationships across the organization
  • Align your role with your company's values, culture, and tolerance for information loss
  • Lay the groundwork for your security program
  • Create a communications program to share your team's contributions and educate your coworkers
  • Transition security functions and responsibilities to other teams
  • Organize and build an effective InfoSec team
  • Measure your company's ability to recognize and report security policy violations and phishing emails

The Cybersecurity Manager's Guide from O'Reilly, usually retails for $39.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on June 3, so act fast.

