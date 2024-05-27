Montech HyperFlow ARGB AIO water cooler offers affordable CPU cooling

No Comments

Montech has launched its first all-in-one (AIO) CPU water cooler, the HyperFlow ARGB. This AIO features a gemstones-inspired pump block and is equipped with a 3100 RPM pump, an aluminum radiator, and 120mm Metal Pro 12 fans, providing cooling performance for both Intel and AMD CPUs. The HyperFlow ARGB includes pre-installed fans, thermal paste, and a pre-connected 7-pin short cable for simplified installation and cable management.

The HyperFlow water pump is designed to keep systems cool under heavy loads, operating at a maximum speed of 3100 RPM. Its exterior is inspired by gemstones, adding a touch of elegance to setups. The pump is 53mm in height and operates at a noise level of 28 dB(A). The aluminum radiator, at 27mm thick, features a single-row fin design with 20 fins per inch (FPI), optimizing cooling power and reducing airflow resistance. This slim profile makes it suitable for compact setups.

The Metal Pro 12 fan features enhanced blades and operates at 2200 RPM. It uses a Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) for smooth and reliable operation. The fan provides airflow of 76.2 CFM, air pressure of 3.81mm H2O, and a noise level of 29.1 dB(A). It comes pre-connected with a 7-pin short cable, and includes both PWM 4-pin and ARGB 5V 3-pin connectors for easy integration.

The HyperFlow ARGB is compatible with various Intel and AMD motherboard platforms. It includes tube holders and thermal paste for easy organization and reinstallation. Pre-installed fans and pre-applied thermal paste allow for immediate use. The AIO comes with a 6-year warranty.

Montech shares specifications below.

ModelHyperFlow ARGB 240HyperFlow ARGB 360
CPU SocketIntel: LGA115X/1200/1700/20XX
AMD: AM3/AM4/AM5
Tube Length400mm
ColorBlack/White
Warranty6 Years
RadiatorDimension277 x 120 x 27mm397 x 120 x 27mm
MaterialAluminum
PumpDimension68.8 x 68.8 x 53mm (W x L x H)
Speed300-3100RPM ±10%
Noise28dB(A)
ConnectorPWM 4Pin
Rated Voltage12V DC
Rated Current0.3A
Power Consumption3.6W
Fan Included 2x3x
Dimension120 x 120 x 28mm
Bearing TypeFDB
Speed600-2200RPM ±10%
Air Flow76.2CFM
Air Pressure3.81mmH2O
Noise29.1dB(A)
Rated Voltage12V DC
Rated Current0.18A
Power Consumption2.16W
Fan ConnectorPWM 4Pin
Pump LEDTypeARGB
Connector5V 3Pin
Rated Current0.45A
Power Consumption2.25W
Fan LEDTypeARGB
Connector5V 3Pin
Rated Current0.39A
Power Consumption1.95W

The HyperFlow ARGB 240 in black and white is priced at $84.90, while the 360 version is priced at $95.90. All variants can be purchased here now.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Montech HyperFlow ARGB AIO water cooler offers affordable CPU cooling

Detectify launches new features for control over attack surfaces

Why software support AI chatbots should supplement, not supplant, human experts [Q&A]

Microsoft releases Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 with lower system requirements and optional TPM

Six steps to safeguarding your digital identity

Microsoft is cleaving vestiges of the past from Windows 11 24H2

Why a zero trust approach is essential to mitigate the threat of unsecured APIs 

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.1

81 Comments

Linux fan develops a fricking amazing tool to remove all ads from Windows 11

28 Comments

Switch to Linux Lite 7.0 from Windows 11

21 Comments

MX Linux 23.3 Libretto: Why you should switch from Microsoft Windows 11

11 Comments

Windows 11 is losing market share to Windows 10

9 Comments

Microsoft is cleaving vestiges of the past from Windows 11 24H2

8 Comments

Cheeseheads rejoice: Joe Biden and Microsoft melt $3.3 Billion into Wisconsin's AI future!

8 Comments

Microsoft makes the Windows 11 Start Menu expandable with Start Menu Companions

7 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.