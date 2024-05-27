Montech HyperFlow ARGB AIO water cooler offers affordable CPU cooling

Montech has launched its first all-in-one (AIO) CPU water cooler, the HyperFlow ARGB. This AIO features a gemstones-inspired pump block and is equipped with a 3100 RPM pump, an aluminum radiator, and 120mm Metal Pro 12 fans, providing cooling performance for both Intel and AMD CPUs. The HyperFlow ARGB includes pre-installed fans, thermal paste, and a pre-connected 7-pin short cable for simplified installation and cable management.

The HyperFlow water pump is designed to keep systems cool under heavy loads, operating at a maximum speed of 3100 RPM. Its exterior is inspired by gemstones, adding a touch of elegance to setups. The pump is 53mm in height and operates at a noise level of 28 dB(A). The aluminum radiator, at 27mm thick, features a single-row fin design with 20 fins per inch (FPI), optimizing cooling power and reducing airflow resistance. This slim profile makes it suitable for compact setups.

The Metal Pro 12 fan features enhanced blades and operates at 2200 RPM. It uses a Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) for smooth and reliable operation. The fan provides airflow of 76.2 CFM, air pressure of 3.81mm H2O, and a noise level of 29.1 dB(A). It comes pre-connected with a 7-pin short cable, and includes both PWM 4-pin and ARGB 5V 3-pin connectors for easy integration.

The HyperFlow ARGB is compatible with various Intel and AMD motherboard platforms. It includes tube holders and thermal paste for easy organization and reinstallation. Pre-installed fans and pre-applied thermal paste allow for immediate use. The AIO comes with a 6-year warranty.

Montech shares specifications below.

Model HyperFlow ARGB 240 HyperFlow ARGB 360 CPU Socket Intel: LGA115X/1200/1700/20XX

AMD: AM3/AM4/AM5 Tube Length 400mm Color Black/White Warranty 6 Years Radiator Dimension 277 x 120 x 27mm 397 x 120 x 27mm Material Aluminum Pump Dimension 68.8 x 68.8 x 53mm (W x L x H) Speed 300-3100RPM ±10% Noise 28dB(A) Connector PWM 4Pin Rated Voltage 12V DC Rated Current 0.3A Power Consumption 3.6W Fan Included 2x 3x Dimension 120 x 120 x 28mm Bearing Type FDB Speed 600-2200RPM ±10% Air Flow 76.2CFM Air Pressure 3.81mmH2O Noise 29.1dB(A) Rated Voltage 12V DC Rated Current 0.18A Power Consumption 2.16W Fan Connector PWM 4Pin Pump LED Type ARGB Connector 5V 3Pin Rated Current 0.45A Power Consumption 2.25W Fan LED Type ARGB Connector 5V 3Pin Rated Current 0.39A Power Consumption 1.95W

The HyperFlow ARGB 240 in black and white is priced at $84.90, while the 360 version is priced at $95.90. All variants can be purchased here now.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.