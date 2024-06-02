AMD unveils Ryzen AI and 9000 series processors, plus Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot graphics card at Computex 2024

Today at Computex 2024, AMD unveiled a range of new products that focus on both its consumer and professional hardware lines. The highlight of the event was the introduction of AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 Series processors for laptops and the Ryzen 9000 Series for desktops, each designed to enhance computing performance and AI capabilities across a broad spectrum of applications.

Further broadening its impact on high-performance computing, AMD also revealed the Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot workstation graphics card. This new addition is optimized for the most demanding of professional environments, where high computational power and precise graphics rendering are crucial.

AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, designed for next-generation AI laptops, come with AMD’s latest XDNA 2 architecture. This includes a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that delivers 50 TOPS of AI processing power, significantly enhancing the AI capabilities of laptops.

Among the processors announced were the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, which features 12 cores and 24 threads with a boost frequency of 5.1 GHz, and the Ryzen AI 9 365 with 10 cores and 20 threads, boosting up to 5.0 GHz. Both models come equipped with AMD Radeon 890M and 880M Graphics, respectively, supporting a range of 15-54W TDP and promising substantial performance improvements for AI-driven applications.

In the desktop segment, the Ryzen 9000 Series processors, based on the “Zen 5” architecture, demonstrated an average 16% improvement in IPC performance over their predecessors built on the “Zen 4” architecture. The Ryzen 9 9950X stands out with 16 cores and 32 threads, reaching up to 5.7 GHz boost frequency and equipped with 80MB of cache. The series also includes the Ryzen 9 9900X, Ryzen 7 9700X, and Ryzen 5 9600X, catering to various levels of computing needs from basic to intensive tasks.

AMD also reaffirmed its commitment to the AM4 platform by introducing the Ryzen 9 5900XT and Ryzen 7 5800XT processors. These models are compatible with existing AM4 motherboards, providing an economical upgrade path for users. The Ryzen 9 5900XT, with 16 cores and a boost up to 4.8 GHz, and the Ryzen 7 5800XT, with 8 cores, also up to 4.8 GHz, both support PCIe Gen 4 technology.

On the professional hardware front, AMD launched the Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot workstation graphics card. This card is specifically optimized for high-performance computing tasks and AI development, featuring 96 compute units, 192 AI accelerators, and 96 ray accelerators, along with 48GB of GDDR6 ECC memory. The card’s 295W total board power highlights its capability to handle demanding applications, priced at $3,499.

AMD also emphasized its strategic partnerships with leading OEMs such as Acer, ASUS, HP, Lenovo, and MSI, who are set to launch systems powered by these new AMD processors. Software collaborations with companies like Microsoft and Zoom were also highlighted, aiming to enhance the capabilities of AI PCs, thus underscoring AMD’s holistic approach to integrating AI into everyday computing.