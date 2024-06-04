Spotify users in the US hit with yet another price increase

For the second time in a year, Spotify has announced a hike in prices for US customers. The increase in subscription fees are significant in their own right (rising by up to 17 percent), but the fact that the company has already increased prices in the last year makes this latest announcement sting.

The new pricing structure also comes on the back of Spotify's recent announcement of record profits, increased revenue and a jump in subscriber numbers. The higher pricing applies to new subscribers with immediate effect, and will be implemented for existing users in July.

Spotify refers to the latest round of subscription price increases as an "adjustment". The company says that higher fees need to be introduced to enable it to continue investing in features and improvements.

Users can expect to be contacted by Spotify in the next few weeks with details of how they will be affected, but the company has also published a news post outlining the changes:

On Spotify, users discover and enjoy music, podcasts, and audiobooks. So that we can continue to invest in and innovate on our product features and bring users the best experience, we occasionally update our prices. Over the next month, subscribers in the US will receive an email explaining what this update means for their subscription.

For new subscribers in the US, the new prices are:

Individual $11.99 (up from $10.99)

Duo $16.99 (up from $14.99)

Family $19.99 (up from $16.99)

Student $5.99 (no change)

