CachyOS June 2024 release makes it easy to say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

3 Comments

CachyOS has announced the release of its seventh update of the year, bringing a range of new features and improvements. This latest version (download here) is noteworthy for users looking to switch from Microsoft Windows 11, offering robust support for various devices, including the T2 MacBook and handheld gaming devices.

The June 2024 release adds support for the MacBooks with a T2 security chip. While Wi-Fi and Bluetooth do not work out of the box due to proprietary firmware from Apple, CachyOS provides detailed instructions to get these features working post-installation. This makes it an appealing option for Mac users transitioning to a more open-source platform while still using their existing hardware.

The new release includes the “cachy-chroot” script, which guides users through the chroot process and properly mounts partitions, particularly beneficial for BTRFS users. This script helps detect subvolumes, making the installation process smoother and more intuitive. Additionally, the ISO now uses the mkinitcpio microcode hook and supports copytoram, improving overall speed and performance during installation.

For those using NVIDIA graphics cards, the latest update ensures better support and functionality. Services are now enabled by default to prevent graphical corruption when using sleep mode on Wayland, and the new 555 Driver includes explicit sync support, significantly enhancing the Wayland experience.

CachyOS has made BTRFS the default file system, citing its superior performance and flexibility. Users can still choose other file systems like XFS during installation. Additionally, UFW has replaced Firewalld as the default firewall, providing an easier setup experience for most users.

The Handheld Edition of CachyOS, now considered stable, includes several updates to improve compatibility and performance on devices like the Steam Deck, Legion Go, and Rog Ally. This edition features specialized hardware detection and configuration, ensuring a seamless experience on supported handheld gaming devices.

To support the growing user base, CachyOS has revamped its wiki, providing a more structured and comprehensive source of information. While some pages are still being completed, the new wiki is expected to be fully updated soon.

Notable changes in this release include T2 MacBook support, handheld hardware detection, network driver detection, and the addition of the cachy-chroot script. The ISO has switched to Microcode Hooks, requiring the latest Ventoy release, and enabled copytoram. BTRFS is now the default file system, and UFW has replaced Firewalld. Various packages have been updated, including Linux-cachyos 6.9.3 and Plasma 6.0.5.

Bug fixes include correcting multimedia controls in Qtile, enabling required services and options for NVIDIA sleep on Wayland, removing b43-fwcutter from installation, replacing hyprland-git with hyprland in netinstall, and dropping linux-cachyos-lts to avoid module issues.

The Handheld Edition has seen improvements such as defaulting to the KDE Vapor Theme (SteamOS Theme), making BTRFS the default file system, switching SDDM to use Wayland, adding an environment flag for handheld devices to reduce latency, improving game mode switching with new kernel arguments, adding an automount feature, and enabling Steam Deck BIOS update capabilities.

Ultimately, CachyOS is an attractive option for those looking to switch from Microsoft Windows 11. With its latest features and improvements, this June 2024 release offers a compelling reason to embrace an open-source future, leaving the limitations of proprietary systems behind. Whether you’re using a T2 MacBook or a handheld gaming device, CachyOS provides a versatile and powerful Linux experience.

3 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Ho, ho, holy moly: Microsoft unveils new Xbox consoles for Christmas 2024

CachyOS June 2024 release makes it easy to say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

Kubuntu Focus unveils Ir14 GEN 2 and Ir16 GEN 2 Linux laptops

Microsoft rolls out major privacy overhaul for Windows 11 Recall after user backlash

Get 'Java Coding Problems - Second Edition' (worth $43.99) for FREE

88 percent of free Android VPNs leak data

Blackmagic Design leverages Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite in DaVinci Resolve 19 for enhanced AI on Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux Linux 3.5.0 is the operating system you need!

80 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 7.0

41 Comments

Microsoft is cleaving vestiges of the past from Windows 11 24H2

13 Comments

MX Linux 23.3 Libretto: Why you should switch from Microsoft Windows 11

11 Comments

Microsoft Start Weather blows away the competition with AI-powered forecast accuracy

9 Comments

Microsoft makes the Windows 11 Start Menu expandable with Start Menu Companions

7 Comments

Windows 10 may be in its death throes, but Microsoft has reopened beta testing

6 Comments

Microsoft starts the rollout of Windows 11 24H2 -- install it now!

6 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.