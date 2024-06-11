AlmaLinux finally gains support for Raspberry Pi 5 -- download it now

The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, a nonprofit managing the community-owned open-source CentOS alternative AlmaLinux OS, has announced support for the Raspberry Pi 5. This has been a while coming as the latest version of the Pi, released in October 2023, has been growing in popularity within the AlmaLinux community.

Koichiro Iwao, an engineer at Cybertrust Japan, played a major role in bringing AlmaLinux Raspberry Pi 5 support to fruition. "In Japan, the Raspberry Pi community is vibrant," he said. "The hardware improvements of the Raspberry Pi 5 over the Raspberry Pi 4 and the community's increasing demand for this support motivated my commitment to building Raspberry Pi 5 support for AlmaLinux OS."

SEE ALSO: Raspberry Pi AI Kit brings artificial intelligence to the Raspberry Pi 5

Backed by his employer, Iwao gathered information and suggestions from the community and collaborated with enthusiasts and experts to develop these images. Cybertrust Japan has been a platinum sponsor of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation since 2023.

"This kind of community-focused support from our sponsors helps us meet the needs of our community that don't have the immediate backing of a named volunteer," said Benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation. "The combination of AlmaLinux OS and Raspberry Pi 5 benefits everyone."

With this release, AlmaLinux now supports Raspberry Pi 5, Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, Raspberry Pi 400, Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, and Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+.

AlmaLinux Raspberry Pi images can be downloaded from the AlmaLinux website. An installation guide is available on the AlmaLinux wiki.