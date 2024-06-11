NETGEAR expands Wi-Fi 7 lineup with Orbi 770 Tri-band Mesh System and Nighthawk RS300 Router

NETGEAR is stepping up its home networking game with the launch of the Orbi 770 Tri-band Mesh System and Nighthawk RS300 Router, expanding its Wi-Fi 7 lineup. These new additions promise top-notch performance and security without breaking the bank.

Wi-Fi 7 is here to shake things up, offering speeds that are 2.4 times faster than Wi-Fi 6. This means you get low latency and better handling of interference, perfect for 4K/8K streaming, video calls, and gaming. With more AR/VR headsets and AI platforms like CoPilot+ popping up, the demand for faster and more reliable internet is higher than ever.

David Henry, president and GM of Connected Home Products and Services at NETGEAR, says, “Our newest Wi-Fi 7 additions, Orbi 770 and Nighthawk RS300, deliver connectivity benefits to a wider audience, helping them experience unprecedented speed and performance with the strongest possible security available today.”

The Orbi 770 Series offers blazing speeds up to 11Gbps and can handle up to 100 devices across 8,000 square feet with a 3-pack system. It uses Multi-Link Operation to combine the 5GHz and 6GHz bands, making your network more reliable and reducing latency. Plus, the 2.5 Gig internet port lets you fully enjoy today’s multi-gig internet speeds.

The Orbi router and satellites are designed to look good and perform even better, with four high-performance internal antennas ensuring 360-degree coverage. It also uses preamble puncturing to block interference and keep your connection stable.

The Nighthawk RS300 is perfect for those who want high performance on a budget. It offers speeds up to 9.3Gbps and covers up to 2,500 square feet, supporting up to 100 devices. It features a 2.5 Gig internet port and extra LAN ports for fast wired connections.

NETGEAR’s routers come with top-notch security features like automatic firmware updates, VPN support, and WPA3 security. The Orbi 770 series also introduces Advanced Router Protection, developed with Bitdefender, which adds an extra layer of security against known and unknown threats.

Both Orbi 770 and Nighthawk RS300 come with a 30-day trial of NETGEAR Armor, which provides security for all your connected devices and added privacy with VPN. NETGEAR Smart Parental Controls are also included to help manage kids’ online time and promote good habits.

NETGEAR Shares technical specifications below.

Orbi 770:

Ultra-fast Wi-Fi 7 Tri-Band speeds up to 11Gbps

Supports Wi-Fi 7 enhancements like 320 MHz, 4K QAM, and preamble puncturing

Multi-link Operation for improved network reliability and reduced latency

2.5 Gig internet port for multi-gig cable and fiber plans

Three 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports on the router, two 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports on the satellites

Managed via the Orbi app

Nighthawk RS300:

Wi-Fi 7 Tri-Band speeds up to 9.3Gbps

2.4x faster speeds than Wi-Fi 6 with 320MHz channels and 4K QAM

2.5 Gig internet port for faster cable and fiber plans

Two 2.5Gbps ports for improved performance on gaming and entertainment devices

USB port for easy file sharing

Managed via the Nighthawk app

Availability and pricing

The Orbi 770 Series is available here now with pricing listed below:

RBE773: Router and 2 Satellites – $999.99

RBE772: Router and 1 Satellite – $699.99

RBE770: Add-on Satellite – $399.99

The Nighthawk RS300 is available now for $329.99.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.