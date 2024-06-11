Winlator 7 lets you play your favorite Windows PC games on an Android phone

It's easy enough to play Android games on your PC as you can use third-party emulators such as Bluestacks or NoxPlayer to accomplish the task.

Winlator, which has just been updated to version 7, lets you do the opposite and play your favorite Windows games on an Android phone. The latest release is a big update and introduces a lot of new features, as well as fixing issues and improving performance.

This is what's new in Winlator 7.0:

Updated Wine

Updated Box86/Box64

Updated Mesa Turnip, Zink and VirGL drivers

Improved XInput stability

Improved Input Controls

Improved Task Manager

Improved Container settings (Processor Affinity, Show FPS, GPU Name, Win Components and Environment Variables)

Added experimental WoW64 mode (Container Settings -> Advanced Tab)

Added VKD3D

Added Logs option

Fixed intro videos (Resident Evil 5, Lost Planet and others)

Performance improvements and other fixes

Winlator used to require users to download an OBB file and put it into a directory on their phone, but that changed in version 6.0 and now it’s just a case of installing the latest apk.

The app itself is easy to set up although you will need to own the games you want to play as it doesn't come with any. The app defaults to the Downloads folder, so just drop some games into there.

Games that are known to run particularly well include Quake 4, Metro 2033 Redux, Dark Souls II Scholar of the First Sin, Warlords Battlecry 3, Call of Juarez Gunslinger, Deus Ex Human Revolution, Mass Effect 2, and Oblivion.

Image credit: Nataliya Krechko / Dreamstime.com