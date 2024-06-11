Plugable launches PS-40C2B/W 40W Dual USB-C Charger

Plugable has launched its latest charging product -- the PS-40C2B/W 40W Dual USB-C Charger. Available in two sleek color options, white (PS-40C2W) and black (PS-40C2B), this dual-port charger is a compact powerhouse. With a total output of 40W, it can simultaneously charge two devices, such as smartphones, tablets, earbuds, and even laptops, ensuring your gadgets are always ready for action.

One of the standout features of the PS-40C2B/W is its smart power allocation system. This innovative technology optimizes charging efficiency by dynamically adjusting power distribution between connected devices. The first device plugged in receives the maximum wattage for rapid charging, while the second device gets the remaining power. Charge speed is indicated by LEDs, with green signaling a slower charge (5V or less) and blue indicating a faster charge (9V or higher).

The charger’s low-profile design is another highlight. With downward-facing ports and a slim construction, it sits close to the wall, reducing cable stress and offering a sleek, unobtrusive look. This makes it an ideal space-saving solution for various settings, including homes, offices, and while traveling.

Portability is a key consideration for any mobile accessory, and the PS-40C2B/W excels in this area. Both models feature a thin profile with folding prongs, allowing them to slip easily into bags or pockets. Weighing just 2.5oz (70g) and measuring only 0.7 inches from the wall, this charger is the perfect travel companion for business trips, vacations, or daily commuting.

Safety is a top priority for Plugable, and the 40W Dual USB-C Charger is no exception. Built with premium components, including impact-resistant casing, the charger is designed to withstand the rigors of commuting. It has been independently tested and certified to meet or exceed UL 62368 safety standards, ensuring peace of mind with over-voltage, short circuit, and overcurrent protections.

Compatibility is another strong suit of this charger. It supports a wide range of devices, from the latest smartphones like the iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S24 series to tablets and other USB-C peripherals like AirPods and smartwatches. It can even charge USB-C laptops, although charging times may vary depending on the make and model.

The Plugable 40W Dual USB-C Charger (PS-40C2B/W) is available now on Amazon for $34.95. If you’re in the market for a reliable, portable, and stylish charging solution, this charger is definitely worth considering.

