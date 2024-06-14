Get 'Cybersecurity Architect's Handbook' (worth $15) for FREE

Stepping into the role of a Cybersecurity Architect (CSA) is no mean feat, as it requires both upskilling and a fundamental shift in the way you view cybersecurity altogether.

Cybersecurity Architect’s Handbook is an all-encompassing guide, introducing the essential skills for aspiring CSAs, outlining a path for cybersecurity engineers and newcomers to evolve into architects, and sharing best practices to enhance the skills of existing CSAs.

Following a brief introduction to the role and foundational concepts, this book will help you understand the day-to-day challenges faced by CSAs, supported by practical examples. You'll gain insights into assessing and improving your organization’s security posture, concerning system, hardware, and software security.

You'll also get to grips with setting user and system policies and protocols through effective monitoring and enforcement, along with understanding countermeasures that protect the system from unauthorized access attempts.

To prepare you for the road ahead and augment your existing skills, the book provides invaluable tips and practices that will contribute to your success as a CSA.

By the end of this book, you’ll be well-equipped to take up the CSA role and execute robust security solutions.

Cybersecurity Architect's Handbook, from Packt, usually retails for $47.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on June 26, so act fast.

