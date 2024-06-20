Critical vulnerabilities rise but remediation times improve

No Comments

A new report from security testing platform Synack shows a rise in critical-severity vulnerabilities in 2023 compared to 2022.

On a positive note though, despite mounting pressures on security teams, organizations have reduced their mean time to remediation for critical-severity vulnerabilities by 24 days and high-severity vulnerabilities by 18 days, down to 56 and 74 days, respectively.

"Understanding your attack surface and how successful exploitation of vulnerabilities could impact your organization is crucial to making smart security and business decisions," says Jay Kaplan, CEO and co-founder of Synack. "We're proud to release Synack's second annual State of Vulnerabilities Report to help organizations in the healthcare, financial services, federal government, technology and manufacturing sectors understand what vulnerabilities they're up against and how they can stay one step ahead of attackers. We're seeing a lot of reasons to be optimistic, but that doesn't mean the threat is diminishing."

The report identifies the same categories of vulnerabilities persisting year after year, indicating increased threats surrounding injection flaws, which were highlighted in a recent Secure by Design Alert by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. The healthcare and technology sectors have both seen an increase in SQL injections, and injection flaws including XSS accounted for roughly a third of all vulnerabilities Synack discovered in 2023.

On average, healthcare companies had more than 5,400 subdomains, 1,500 web applications and 1,400 IP addresses publicly exposed -- the biggest attack surface of any industry sector reviewed. Of vulnerabilities found, nearly 1,900 were SQL injections rating as critical or high-severity.

Injection flaws magnified the security strengths and weaknesses of different industries. On average, financial services companies took 53 days to remediate SQL injection vulnerabilities, technology companies remediated them in 57 days and healthcare companies took just 45 days.

The full report is available from the Synack site.

Image credit: Funtap/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Satechi launches new Qi2 Wireless Car Charger with 15W fast charging

Enterprises could get a false sense of security from single sign-on

Website X5 2024.2 adds direct Stripe integration, drops eCommerce support from Evo edition

Critical vulnerabilities rise but remediation times improve

Balancing Large Language Model adoption with robust API security

Lenovo launches Tab Plus Android tablet

Navigating the hybrid workplace: Balancing productivity, efficiency and security

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux Linux 3.5.0 is the operating system you need!

87 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: openSUSE Leap 15.6 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

59 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 7.0

42 Comments

Lucky for some -- Windows 13 is everything Windows 11 should be

28 Comments

CachyOS June 2024 release makes it easy to say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

17 Comments

Deepin Linux V23 RC2 delivers a kung fu kick from China to knock out Windows 11

16 Comments

FOX News crushes CNN and The New York Times in May's digital battle for views and engagement

14 Comments

Microsoft is cleaving vestiges of the past from Windows 11 24H2

13 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.