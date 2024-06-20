Get 'Mastering Linux Administration -- Second Edition' (worth $39.99) for FREE

Mastering Linux Administration helps you harness the power of Linux in modern data center management, leveraging its unparalleled versatility for efficiently managing your workloads in on-premises and cloud environments.

In this second edition, you’ll find updates on the latest advancements in Linux administration. Starting with Linux installation on on-premises systems, this book helps you master the Linux command line, files, packages, and filesystems.

You'll explore essential Linux commands and techniques to secure your Linux environment. New to this edition is a chapter on shell scripting, providing structured guidance on using shell programming for basic Linux automation.

This book also delves into the world of containers, with two new chapters dedicated to Docker containers and hypervisors, including KVM virtual machines. Once adept with Linux containers, you’ll learn about modern cloud technologies, managing and provisioning container workloads using Kubernetes, and automating system tasks using Ansible.

Finally, you’ll get to grips with deploying Linux to the cloud using AWS and Azure-specific tools. By the end of this Linux book, you’ll have mastered everyday administrative tasks, seamlessly navigating workflows spanning from on-premises to the cloud.

Mastering Linux Administration, from Packt, usually retails for $39.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on July 3, so act fast.

