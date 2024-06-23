SDesk ISO 19 released: Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

The nineteenth iteration of the SDesk ISO is now available, delivering stability, performance, and visual enhancements. This version of the Linux- based operating system introduces the "linux-zen" kernel as the default, which brings scheduler improvements, multiple optimizations, and additional kernel modules shipped by default.

One of the notable changes in this release is the removal of the "Blur my Shell" extension, which, while visually appealing, apparently was a resource hog. The SShell UI has also been refined to offer a more streamlined experience.

Additionally, SDesk enriches its feature set by including GNOME 46 and the Wayland Windowing System. A complete LibreOffice suite, along with exclusive apps like the Swirl Web Browser, are part of this robust package, ensuring a comprehensive productivity environment right out of the box.

SDesk promises superior performance and boot times compared to Windows 11, boasting a polished user interface that includes popular features like native window snapping, a system tray, and virtual desktops. With its user-friendly rolling release cycle, updates are seamless and non-intrusive, offering the latest software effortlessly.

The new SDesk ISO is available directly here. This release should be a compelling alternative to Windows 11 for those seeking a robust, efficient, and feature-packed operating system. Now is the perfect time to switch.

