Kioxia launches 2Tb QLC flash memory

Kioxia has announced the start of sample shipments for its new 2Tb Quad-Level-Cell (QLC) memory devices, leveraging its eighth-generation BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology. This release represents the highest capacity offering within the industry to date, aimed at addressing the needs of AI and other high-demand applications.

The 2Tb QLC product features a bit density that is approximately 2.3 times higher and a write power efficiency around 70 percent greater than Kioxia's previous fifth-generation QLC device. It includes a 16-die stacked architecture within a compact package size of 11.5 x 13.5mm and a height of 1.5mm, achieving a total capacity of 4TB.

Kioxia's advancement in technology includes the integration of its proprietary CBA (CMOS directly Bonded to Array) technology, which contributes to creating higher density devices and supports a faster interface speed of 3.6Gbps. These developments are intended to meet the growing demands of applications that require significant power and space efficiency.

Kioxia's collaboration with Pure Storage, Inc. also highlights the application of this new technology. Charles Giancarlo, CEO of Pure Storage, commented on the benefits of incorporating Kioxia's latest QLC products into their all-flash storage solutions, aiming to enhance performance and efficiency.

Additionally, Kioxia has expanded its product line with a 1Tb QLC memory device, designed for performance-sensitive applications such as client SSDs and mobile devices. This model offers about 30 percent faster sequential write performance and roughly 15 percent better read latency compared to the 2Tb model.